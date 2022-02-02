Adele will perform at Brit Awards, but there is no information on Vegas shows

There is no word Her Las Vegas residency was fully delayedAdele has dispelled yet another set of rumors, announcing she will perform as planned at the Brit Award.

“I’m really happy to say that I’m performing at the Brits next week!!,”She posted on social media Tuesday. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town, too!”

Graham mentions the host of “The Graham Norton Show,”TheTalk show from London that is very popularThat program airs on BBC America in the U.S.

Adele also seemingly dismissed another bit of gossip – that she and sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul were having issues, which contributed to her Vegas bailout – by noting in her post, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele has been nominated for four Brit Award nominations at the February 8 ceremony, including best album (for). “30”) and best British artist.

However, her sudden departure from Las Vegas on the eve heralded launch of her heralded was a shock. “Weekends with Adele”Reports began to circulate claiming that residents were being denied residency “Easy on Me”Singer also abandoned her performance commitment to the awards show.

Her appearances on the Brit Awards and Norton’s show will mark her first full-scale emergence since the Vegas debacle.

On Jan. 21, her shows were set to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars PalaceAdele Engaged in random FaceTimesFans visiting the gift shop located near the venue.

While neither the singer’s camp nor Caesars Palace has provided fans – many of whom flew thousands of miles only to learn of the postponement upon arriving in Vegas – with an update on the future of her shows, the venue has started to recoup its losses.

Keith Urban, country guitar-rockerHis Colosseum concerts will now begin on March 25th. This will replace some of the dates left by Adele. Her residency was set to play Fridays and Saturdays through April 16.