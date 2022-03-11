Adele to Headline NBC Concert Special filmed at The London Palladium

Adele is attempting to rebuild from the devastating postponement of her Las Vegas residency. She will be back in the public eye on March 20, with a special concert on NBC.
The “Easy on Me”A show at the London Palladium will feature a singer as the headline act. This special will run for two hours. Adele at the AudienceThe album will include her greatest hits performances “Someone Like You” “Hello,”As well as tracks from her latest album. 30. The UK aired the special last November.
The audience will be able to ask Adele questions between songs. The show will feature Idris Elba and Emma THompson as well as Hannah Waddington.
.The event won’t be Adele’s first television concert. She was the headliner Adele: One Night Only Which bowed to CBS last November from Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
Adele at the AudienceIt will premiere March 20 at 9PM ET/PT on NBC. The next day, it will be streamed on Peacock.