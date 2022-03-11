Adele to Headline NBC Concert Special filmed at The London Palladium

Adele is attempting to rebuild from the devastating postponement of her Las Vegas residency. She will be back in the public eye on March 20, with a special concert on NBC.

The “Easy on Me”A show at the London Palladium will feature a singer as the headline act. This special will run for two hours. Adele at the AudienceThe album will include her greatest hits performances “Someone Like You” “Hello,”As well as tracks from her latest album. 30. The UK aired the special last November.

The audience will be able to ask Adele questions between songs. The show will feature Idris Elba and Emma THompson as well as Hannah Waddington.