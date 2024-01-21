Adele to Headline Major UK Arena Tour After Exclusive Talks – Don’t Miss Out!

Adele in Advanced Talks for Dream Gig in London with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Adele could be enjoying her own Hometown Glory as I can reveal she is in advanced talks to perform in London later this year. The Hello hitmaker has had offers from several UK arenas, not least the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is home to her favorite football team. Concerts could also be in the pipeline elsewhere in Europe, including Munich, Germany. Each date could see the superstar, who is already worth an estimated £200 million, bank more than £10 million a night. It comes after she fell in love with performing again thanks to her Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum, Caesars Palace.

Adele’s New Zest for Live Performances

An insider said: “Adele has found a new zest for live performances in Vegas. Her stage fright has diminished, her voice is really strong and she is ready to do some gigs again in Europe. Offers have come flooding in. It is up to her how many gigs she wants to do, although we do not expect a full world tour.” Adele, who last performed in Hyde Park, London, in 2022, kicked off her third stint in Sin City on Friday night and continues until June, so any gigs in Europe will be later in the year.

Challenges and Romantics

The singer and Spurs fan admitted she’d been laid low during her break, but managed to sneak in a romantic getaway to Paris with sports agent hubby Rich Paul. She said: “I got really sick on my last show, which was in November, and I had a 100-day cough. I’ve been pretty sick my whole break. But living my best life, I popped home to London for a few days which was very nice. I popped to Paris to try and feel romantic. Froze my a** off.”

Intimate Residency in Vegas

Gushing over her intimate, 4,000-seat residency, she added: “I’m so happy having done this and this last leg really is just for fun. I’m always present when I’m in this room because it’s such a nice size. It’s really easy to soak you all up. It’s been one of the highlights of my life, not just my career. This room has brought me so many happy memories. I’m sure she can recreate that magic this side of the pond . . . ”

Preparations for Usher’s Super Bowl Show

Usher’s half-time show at the Super Bowl is just three weeks away, and I can reveal he is inviting some famous pals on stage. The R&B star has been teasing an appearance by Justin Bieber – and some rollerskates. A source said: “Justin and Usher have been secretly talking about this for months and rehearsing secretly in LA. The idea is that they will do a duet together, which would blow the roof off the stadium. There is going to be a roller-skating segment for sure.”

Dua Lipa’s Barbie-Themed Performance at Brit Awards

SHE played Mermaid Barbie in hit film Barbie last year – and it seems Dua Lipa is channeling the iconic doll’s “do it all” attitude. I can reveal the singer is being lined up for a Barbie-themed performance at the Brit Awards in March following her hit track Dance The Night from the movie. An insider told me: “Dua is the hottest pop star on the planet right now, and bosses have been begging her to perform. It would be the perfect way to gear up for the release of her third studio album this year, which her fans are buzzing about. Dua loves the Brits and considers it a jewel in the crown of awards season.”

Latest Looks and Updates from Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may have been married to a top rapper . . . but it turns out she loves some heavy metal. But fans needn’t worry; the American reality star is still oozing sex appeal, by posing in a purple metallic dress. Mum-of-four Kim, who shares her kids with ex Kanye West, also posted a bowl of Froot Loops cereal arranged in a heart among the collection of snaps on Instagram. It comes as she gave her fans an update on a “big announcement” on her cosmetics brand SKKN. Fans have pleaded with her to bring back her make-up line, and she teased: “Guys, I hear you.”

Vanessa Bauer Cheers for Skating Partner Miles Nazaire

DANCING On Ice pro Vanessa Bauer says Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire is already one of her top skating partners. She revealed she has been pushing him “to the limit” before their performance on the ITV show tonight. She said: “I do tell him he is one of my top partners, and I am really happy I’ve been partnered with Miles. He works so hard, and I hope he can deliver on the night as well because he’s been delivering in training…”