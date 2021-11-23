Adele Claims She was in a Secret Relationship after Her Divorce

Adele’s brand new album “30”She focuses mainly on her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Multiple songs, however, include lyrics about a secret relationship she had with a man after their separation.

Adele has spoken “I Drink Wine,” “All Night Parking,”And “Women Like Me”Address her anonymous ex.

Adele’s brand new album “30” was largely inspired by her recent divorce — but multiple songs actually address a more recent, anonymous ex-boyfriend.

Shortly after their marriage, the 33-year-old singer separated from Simon Konecki, her longtime partner. Their divorce was finalized earlier in the year.

British Vogue reported Adele that Adele said much of her previous statements. “30”Angelo, their nine-year-old son, was comforted by the idea of she “voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life.”

But she told her later Rolling StoneWhen she was a single mother in Los Angeles, she began to date again and wrote a few songs.

In fact “All Night Parking”And “Woman Like Me”Both were inspired by Konecki’s first relationship. While the former is in the honeymoon phase, the latter sees the couple at the breaking point.

Adele stated that long-distance secret relationship was “never going to work,”She described it as “a great experience.” “a great learning curve and nice to feel loved.”

“Woman Like Me”This is especially striking. This song portrays Adele’s ex-husband as complacent and unable to appreciate her worth.

“Even though I’m directing all the things I’m saying at someone else, they’re also things I’ve learned on this journey,”Rolling Stone was informed by her about the diss track. “The storyline of what I’m saying, I wouldn’t have been able to write before because it was something that I was experiencing myself.”

Another interview was conducted with The FaceAdele revealed the origins of The spoken-word exro “I Drink Wine.”

“Even though it was so much fun, I didn’t get to go on and make new memories with him,”Adele sings the lyrics. “There were just memories in a big storm.”

She explained. “I Drink Wine”Partly inspired by a relationship after a divorce, Rich Paul, a 39-year-old sports agency Rich Paul.

“There was someone that I have loved — not been in love with, but been so fond of, and have been for years — but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm,”She spoke to The Face. “I couldn’t give myself properly. I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he.”

“It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after. Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left,”She went on. “So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage.”

“I associate him with the breakdown of my marriage,”She added. “So therefore, he is part of the storm.”





Adele and Rich Paul attended a basketball match in October 2021.



Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images







Prior to that, the public didn’t know Adele was actually dating anyone. In fact, Konecki and Adele separated for several months before anyone knew. She made the announcement in April 2019..

Six months later, rumors circulated claiming that Adele was with Skepta. Skepta was a British friend and fellow musician.

Although Adele has not confirmed or denied that they are officially dating, Brittany Spanos of Rolling Stone says that none of the songs on her album were recorded by them. “30”These are the UK’s grime artists: “Adele was already done with the album before rumors of their romance even surfaced.”

Adele and Paul first met at a party with mutual friends years ago, but they didn’t get romantically involved until this year.

“I did date before Rich, but they hated it,” Adele told British Vogue. “They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all.”

“It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows,”She added.