Actor Michael K. Williams’ Death Was Accidental, Fentanyl-Laced Drugs

  • “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams’ death was declared accidental by the NYC Medical Examiner.
  • According to authorities, he had consumed fentanyllaced cocaine and heroin.

Multihyphenate talent and “The Wire” actor Micheal K. Williams’ death was declared accidental after he ingested fentanyl-laced cocaine and heroin, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York announced on Friday.

Williams, 54, was found murdered in his Brooklyn apartment, New York on September 6. 

The autopsy report said that Williams’ cause of death was, “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.” 

Williams was best known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire” and Albert “Chalky” White on the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire.” He also received four Emmy nominations for his roles in the 2015 movie “Bessie,” the 2016 limited series “The Night Of,” the 2019 limited series “When They See Us,” and the 2020 HBO series “Lovecraft Country.”

This story is developing. Stay tuned for new updates.

