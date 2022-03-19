According to reports, a drunken Real Housewives star was kicked out of the piano bar after getting into it with the crowd

Drama is a certainty for the majority of cast members during any given season. Real Housewives franchise. But sometimes problems can also follow them off-camera. A particular star has been reported to have been kicked out a piano bar for getting involved with the crowd while drunk. Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lesseps.

The 56 year-old cabaret performer is well-known for his hit songs, including “Feelin’ Jovani” “Girl Code,”She also has her own touring show. Sources say that Page SixHowever, de Lesseps attempted to “monopolize”Wednesday night, the mic was opened at Townhouse in midtown Manhattan’s open piano bar. Eyewitness footage taken by the outlet shows her apparently drunk and arguing before she was asked by the establishment to leave.

It would seem that Luann De Lesseps is telling her own story. Through an “intermediary”The outlet is located at Real Housewives of New YorkAn alum confirms that after a long day of rehearsals, she went to the Townhouse bar. Kinky BootsJim Kierstead was the producer. De Lesseps claims that she simply left the bar and said,

I got up and sang some Broadway songs. Although I was slightly drunk, we had a lot of fun and it was getting dark. I’d been rehearsing, and I was in the mood to sing a few songs. Jim then said to me: ‘Lu, I have an early rehearsal,’Then we left about midnight, at 11:30 p.m.

Luann De Lesseps is a vocal advocate for the sober path ever since her 2017 arrest for public intoxication. The final season of RHNY The first drama-filled Ultimate Girls TripSpinoff, initially only available with a Peacock subscription, she has been more open about her drinking problems that led to her frequent trips to rehab. But de Lesseps was also frank on her mainstay show in Season 13 that she wasn’t sure if drinking absolutely zero alcohol forever was feasible, and even took a sip of a castmate’s vodka at one point to prove it didn’t hold power over her.

Luann de Lesseps hasn’t addressed the incident further on her social media. If anything, it’s business as usual. Just yesterday, she commemorated her cabaret show at the 54 Below bar on St. Patrick’s Day last year, as you can see below:

There’s been a lot of speculation about the future cast of the Real Housewives of New YorkAlthough nothing is confirmed yet, it’s possible. Eboni Williams, the newcomer to the show, brought up racial topics with the ladies last year. Williams said that it could have a negative impact on her position. Other reports suggest that Luann de Lesseps will be given leave for Season 14 to pursue her cabaret career and that Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney’s spots are in jeopardy.

We’ll keep you updated as things play out. In the meantime, check out our 2022 TV schedule for viewing options.