According to a dubious report, Reese Witherspoon allegedly planned for $1 billion divorce after moving out.

Are you Reese Witherspoon Jim TothIs this the beginning of a divorce? One tabloid’s cover story claims the Legally BlondeShe has left her home. Here’s what we know.

Reese Witherspoon’s Marriage ‘Hanging On By A Thread’?

The most recent edition OK! reports Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s marriage is on its last leg. Witherspoon has moved from California to New York City for her latest film. Witherspoon shot the film alone after leaving her California home. Christian Dior: Designer of DreamsShe wept and broke down at the art exhibit. While Witherspoon shared on social media that she was overjoyed to see the art, the outlet insists there’s more to it than that.

“Reese and Jim have been fighting more and more, so Reese was looking forward to getting away to do this movie,”An insider’s guide to cooking. “It’s always hard to say bye, but this time it was especially emotional because things have been so strained between them. When Reese found herself alone at the museum, that’s when it all caught up to her.”

She chose to stay in a hotel rather than return home when she arrived back on the West Coast. The actress was also seen without her ring multiple times over the past year. Apparently, things took a turn for the worst when Toth’s failed business venture, Quibi, was dissolved. While Toth struggled to cut it as an entrepreneur, Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, was taking off after a $900 million buyout. The couple is now apart.

And with Witherspoon’s massive net-worth and their young son, a divorce could get messy. But one insider hopes they’ll get through this rough patch and stay together. “Reese and him have had their ups and downs, but they’ve put in the work and pulled through. Those close to them are hoping this is just another bump they can recover from.”

Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon ‘Living Separate Lives’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. Apparently, if you get emotional over art and check into a hotel after returning from a pandemic hot zone, that means you’re leaving your husband. The tabloid may have droned on about the couple’s “power imbalance,” but the outlet’s outdated views on marriage don’t mean anything. If Witherspoon were male, the magazine would not promote this story. Clearly, the outlet has some issue with a wife making more money than her husband, but we doubt that’s the case with Toth.

Otherwise, there’s absolutely no evidence that the couple is struggling. Witherspoon is one of Hollywood’s busiest women, with many projects on her plate. But that doesn’t mean she is living a “separate life”Source: Toth. And since the article wraps up by saying they probably won’t get divorced, the tabloid must have had its doubts too. Only time will tell, but we’re guessing Witherspoon’s marriage is doing just fine.

The Tabloid on Reese Witherspoon

This is not the first time. OK! This is the story that he tried. The outlet stated that Witherspoon & Toth were heading towards divorce following the events of the Big Little Lies The star was seen wearing her wedding ring. The magazine reported that Witherspoon had sold her majority stake in the company. “beginning of the end”Her marriage. Obviously, OK! isn’t reliable when it comes to Witherspoon’s marriage.