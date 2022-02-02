ABC Removes WhoopiGoldberg from the View Following Controversial Holocaust Related Comments

Whoopi Goldberg was a majorstay of the Whoopi Goldberg Show. The ViewGoldberg has been on the program for over ten years, but was recently suspended after making Holocaust-related remarks on her long-running talk-show. Goldberg apologized via social media for her comments, and continued to speak. The Late Show with Stephen ColbertKim Godwin, president of ABC News, has suspended her.

ABC News President Kim Godwin made the decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg for her comments, although that doesn’t mean that she has been fired from The View. In a shared statement Twitter Godwin stated:

I have decided to suspend Whoopi Goldberg from the air for two weeks because of her hurtful and wronged comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. ABC News stands with our Jewish friends, families, and communities.

After the January 31 episode, controversy began. The ViewWhoopi Goldberg left some comments during the show. “Hot Topics”The segment quickly became viral on social media. During a discussion about the Holocaust, Goldberg made the claim that it wasn’t about race, but about “man’s inhumanity to man.”Although she apologizes, the statement indicates that she will return after two weeks of reflecting and learning.

The situation quickly escalated with Goldberg’s suspension occurring less than two weeks after the episode featuring her comments aired. Hours after the episode aired, Goldberg spoke out about her comments. She admitted that she had caused her hurt and that she had been corrected. “sincerest apologies.”

Shortly thereafter, the EGOT Winner was announced. CBS’ The Late Show. She spoke out about her appearance in the back of the Star Trekuniverse and other subjects, she also addressed controversy arising from her comments about The View. Goldberg explained the situation, and why she believed that the Holocaust was not about race.

It was a very salient topic because I, as a Black person, see race as something I can see. So I can see you, and I also know your race. The discussion was about my feelings about this. It was about man’s inhumanity and how cruel people can be to one another, and that’s what I felt. People were angry and said that they were a race. I understood. I understand. I felt the opposite. I understand what everyone says to me and I don’t want anyone to pretend to be sorry. I am very disappointed that people misunderstood my words. It’s now that they claim I’m antisemitic as well as that I deny the Holocaust and all other things. Which, I know, was not something I would have thought of. I thought that we were having a conversation about race, which I believe everyone is having.

Whoopi Goldberg has not commented on her suspension as of the writing of this article. The View. The longtime co-host – who has been on board the ABC daytime talk show since 2007 – has missed episodes of the show in the past, quite notably after testing positive for COVID. (Unlike other shows) View(Co-hosts: She didn’t hear about a positive COVID live from her co-hosts.

If ABC News continues with its suspension for two weeks, Whoopi Goldberg may be back in front the cameras if they continue to suspend her. The ViewBy mid-February It is difficult to predict with any certainty what the next step will be, however, when you consider how quickly the situation escalated between January 31 and her suspension the night before.

Goldberg could have a more detailed reaction to the suspension. CinemaBlend will keep you informed about any developments and our 2022 TV schedule will provide updates.