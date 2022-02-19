Abbott Voluntarily Recalls Powder Formulas Manufactured in Michigan Plant After 4 Infants Fall Ill

Abbott has recalled Similac®, Alimentum ®, and EleCare® powder formulas manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, after there were four infant complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport, the company said in a press release.

They conducted routine testing for bacteria and other pathogens and found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in “non-product contact areas.” And during this testing, there was no evidence of Salmonella Newport.

They also state that no distributed products tested positive for either bacteria.

“Abbott conducts extensive quality checks on each completed batch of infant formula, including microbiological analysis prior to release,” the company stated in their release.

“All finished products are tested for Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella Newport and other pathogens, and they must test negative before any product is released.”

Abbott did testing on samples related to the complaints and stated that they tested negative for Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport.

Abbott notes that metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, liquid formulas, and products from plants in other facilities outside of Sturgis, Michigan, are not included in the recall.

Recalled powder formulas all have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. The products have a multi-digit number on the bottom of the container, and the first two digits are 22 through 37 and contain K8, SH, or Z2, according to the press release.

“We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas,” executive vice president of Abbott, Joe Manning, said in a statement.

“We’re taking this action so parents know they can trust us to meet our high standards, as well as theirs. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals.”

Anyone who thinks their product might be contaminated can check the package on similacrecall.com or call 1 (800) 986-8540.