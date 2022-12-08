A True Story about a Brothel Madam Who Turned Polititician

The film is already hugely popular in India and ranks as the fifth highest grossing movie of 2022. “Gangubai Kathiawadi” is director-cowriter Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s rendering of a real-life tale of an Indian activist born into brothel culture who went on to become a notable social crusader known as Gangubai Kothewali (among other names). Co-written with Utkarshini, the film Vashishtha offers a panorama of a life that is unusual, in long, epic takes.

Bhansali revealed some of his process in conversation with Awards Reporter Joe McGovern during a virtual screening of the film as part of ’s 2022-2023 Awards Season Screening Series.

“When I called [Hussain Zaidi, author of “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” on which this film is partly based] and said I want to buy the rights, he was shocked,” Bhansali said. “He said, ‘This is the darkest story of them all.’ But I said I wanted this story from Mumbai. I lived one lane away from where she lived for 30 years of my life, and I’d pass by these brothels every day.”

The film’s most important aspect is its ability to tell this story with humor, even through musical segments. “I genuinely connected to the character so much…all the songs and dances were not just entertainment. I think there were a lot of layers to it.”

Alia Bhatt (his lead actress) was crucial in these transitions. Bhansali knows Bhatt well, even before her rise to stardom in Hindi-film. “She said, ‘I’ve never been to a brothel.’ But I said, “Just trust in me. You have a certain emotional violence in you, a certain strength, a certain look…I’m seeing you in this role and nobody else. I said, ‘I’ve never made a film like this before, so we’ll both be in uncharted territory.’”

View the complete interview Click here.