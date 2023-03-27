A shocking video captures a car driving through crowds of people in midst of chaos outside a bowling alley. Cops chase driver

This is what happened when a car plowed through crowds of people outside a bowling alley. Cops are now on the case.

Just after midnight this morning, the car collided in front of a crowd of pedestrians at Acton’s Tenpin alley.

Cops are hunting for the driver of this car after it ploughed into people outside a bowling alley

The crash followed a mass brawl in the car park

One group of men is seen following another person through the parking garage, the punches and glasses being thrown.

The car was speeding into the group and one man was lifted over its roof, before landing on to the asphalt.

A pedestrian was also injured by the vehicle’s brakes and turn, before it accelerated off.

The driver has been arrested by police, who have started a manhunt and asked the general public to help.

Unidentified man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital. He was deemed not dangerous.

After the driver of the vehicle failed to arrive at the scene, three other men were taken to the hospital.

Are you familiar with this story? Email Harry Goodwin at [email protected]

Central Recorder was informed by the Metropolitan Police that they were called on Sunday at 00:00 hrs to investigate reports of a collision between a car and a group of pedestrians at Acton’s Royale Leisure Park.

“Officers were present along with London Ambulance Service. Four pedestrians received injuries.

One man in his 20s was admitted to the hospital. His condition was not considered life-threatening.

Three other men were also treated on the spot. 

The car’s driver did not stop on the spot and inquiries are ongoing to identify them. 

Call 101 and mention CAD 15/26 Mar if you have any information. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

