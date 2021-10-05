a Review of Adam Driver’s ‘Girls’ Soup

Kellogg’s carries two “soup of the day” options, which were split pea and chicken orzo when I visited the restaurant.





The soup of the day cups and saucers matched the ones in Driver’s “Girls” scene.



Connor Perrett/Insider







Walking into Kellogg’s Diner on a Wednesday night after work, the place was nearly empty, and my roommates and I got to pick our booth. We carefully selected the one that Driver was filmed in for “Girls” and ordered one of every soup on the menu.

There was a “soup of the day” option, so I ordered a cup of each — split pea and chicken orzo. The soups arrived one after another with a little plastic condiment cup containing croutons and some saltine crackers.

Appearance-wise, the soups looked and smelled pretty normal, and were served in similar dishes to the soup Driver had in “Girls.”

On Wednesday, the soup of the day was pretty disappointing. Neither one of my two roommates liked the split pea, but I preferred it to the chicken orzo, which was in dire need of salt and pepper.

Once seasoned, both soups were significantly better. But they tasted just like the stuff you’d get out of a can, for the price of two or more cans.