A rescue dog that stole a souvenir is one of the most hilarious Crufts fails in 2022

Crufts is a glamorous event that showcases some of our best-in-class four-legged friends. However, there are always hilarious fails that keep us smiling – 2022 was no exception.

From Waffle the poodle making a run for it mid-winners parade to Kratu, a rescue canine who decided to bring one of his agility poles home, there is plenty to do.

Icon, the greyhound decided to go off-course and chase another contestant dog through the arena. This left his owner in a bad mood.

