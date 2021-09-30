A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman leaves buyers sobbing with ‘unbelievable’ property bombshell

A place in the Sun host Jasmine Harman left her guests sobbing with an “unbelievable” property bombshell.

The Channel 4 host was assigned to help Paolo and Themis find the perfect holiday home in Kapparis.

Channel 4 host Jasmine Harman was thrilled for the couple. Credit: Channel 4

The couple requested a hotel complex home with a pool, within close distance to the beach and enough space for their three children.

Thelma explained: “Something homely for us, three-bedroom, swimming pool whether it’s communal or private we’re not that fussed, and a nice balcony.”

The couple had a budget of £180,000 but were willing to push it to £200,000 if it was the right property.

Jasmine began her search with a newly constructed complex that featured a swimming pool, three bedrooms and a central location.

They fell in love with the house immediately and Jasmine informed them that she was going to be a hard worker trying to find a better one.

Jasmine showed them two other properties, but they were too small for their needs and too far from the pool.

The fourth house they were shown as part of a complex and on the market at £180,000.

The house was located in central Kapparis and the couple fell in love instantly with its potential.

Jasmine was informed the next day by Themis that they were making an offer for the fourth Kapparis house.

Jasmine asked: “How did yesterday evening go, did you have a long chat?”

Themis replied: “We did, there were a lot of tears, a lot of pulling strings, and we made a decision.”

Paolo told Jasmine: “We’d like to put an offer in on the house with the blue shutter.”

The couple offered £153,000, which was unfortunately turned down by the seller.

Desperate to not lose out on their perfect property, they increased their offer to £157,000.

The couple waited nervously as Jasmine shared their counteroffer.

The property expert revealed that they had finally landed their dream home.

After an emotional process, Themis was overwhelmed and broke down after finding the perfect place.

“I’m so happy, I can’t believe we found somewhere, we’re going home with a house,” Paolo exclaimed,

Thelma was in floods of tears after receiving the bombshell news.