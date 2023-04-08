A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman amazes Fans in a green swimsuit

Jasmine Harman, a PLACE IN THE SUN star, stunned her fans with a green swimsuit she wore while on holiday.

Between filming, the TV host took to social media to show off her skills.

2 Jasmine looked amazing in a swimsuit made of green

2 A Place in the Sun, the star.

Jasmine (47) had taken off to film at a sunny spot over Easter weekend. But she also took some time to relax and enjoy the sunshine.

For the photo, she wore a green swimsuit that hugged her curves. She also lowered her bust while holding a hand to her hip.

She wore a pair large dark sunglasses with earrings and let her blonde hair fall to the back.

“It’s Saturday! After a fun week filming, (albeit with a challenging budget) it’s time to relax by the pool,” Jasmine penned.

“I could even make it in if my courage is strong enough! I wish you could have been there! “What are you doing this weekend?”

Friends and admirers of the actress took to the comments to praise her for looking “absolutely stunning” and “looking gorgeous” in the picture.

The Channel 4 host regularly updates her loyal followers on social media on what she’s up to when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Earlier this week, Jasmine wowed fans with her natural beauty in her latest holiday snap from a beach.

A stunning blue satin gown with a plunging neckline and sleeves could be worn by the TV celebrity.

The accessory she chose was a pair square sunglasses, hoop earrings or bangles with multi-chain necklace.

A candid snap of the family was posted by the mum-of-2, where it shows her playing at the beach with her kids.

The location was very beautiful as she could see her family’s Easter celebrations from the blue ocean and golden sand.

Jasmine and her cameraman husband, Jon, met on the set of A Place in the Sun and eventually married in 2009.

Jon and Joy share two children: a girl, Joy (9 years old), and a son, Albion (6 years).

Her previous statements were: Mirror Find out how her busy life affects her family.

She revealed: “Sometimes Jon and I don’t see each other for a month at a time because I’ll be away for a week and then I get back and he’s gone.

It was nice being all together as one family. “I think that the children have enjoyed being surrounded by their parents.”

Since 2004, Jasmine has hosted over 200 episodes on Channel 4’s popular show.

She’s worked on documentaries for BBC over the years including Collectaholics and My Hoarder Mum and Me, and has also appeared on shows like This Morning and GMTV.