A Freak accident that involved Vicks VapoRub and candles left a 17-month-old girl hospitalized

His parents reported that Amahd Black, 17 months old, suffered burns to nearly 40% of his body as a result of a freak accident with Vicks VapoRub. A young boy in Atlanta, Georgia accidentally fell through a gate. He mistakenly put Vicks VapoRub in a lit candle and it ignited. WXIA reported.

“He was on fire here, and I saw a little ball of light … you couldn’t even make out that it was a person,” Rochenda, his mother and mother-of-4, spoke to WXIA.

She and Amahd’s dad witnessed the whole incident through their nanny cam last month, she said. “On camera, it just looked like a circle of light running down the hallway,” Golightly.

According to Amahd, he was taken to Augusta’s pediatric burn unit, which is three hours from his home. He was then sedated to begin his recovery. GoFundMe set up to support the family’s medical bills.

According to the GoFundMe, he suffered third and second degree burns and had already been through several operations. Amahd will remain at the hospital until the beginning of the New Year.

“I’m just so scared for how things will be,” Golightly stated WXIA. “Every time I walk in there I just break down.”

