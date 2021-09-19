A couple from ‘Basketball Wives’ has officially divorced.

Another couple who appeared on the VH1 hit reality series Basketball Wives bites the dust. The Blast reports that Byron and Kimberli Russell have reached a divorce settlement. Both parties agreed to waive their rights to receive spousal support. Byron can keep his NBA pension and retirement money, but all community property must be divided. However, it does contain community property.

They appeared together on Season 2 Miami franchise. Kimberli was a close friend of Shaunie O’Neal. O’Neal is a star and executive producer of the show. Viewers saw Kimberli, a former wife who was familiar with the intricacies of being married for more than a decade, trying to help Jennifer Williams navigate the strained marriage she has to Eric Williams. Eric and Jennifer had a dispute over trust and infidelity. They tried double dating. Eric and Jennifer called it quits at the end of the season.