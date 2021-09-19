A couple from ‘Basketball Wives’ has officially divorced.

Another couple who appeared on the VH1 hit reality series Basketball Wives bites the dust. The Blast reports that Byron and Kimberli Russell have reached a divorce settlement. Both parties agreed to waive their rights to receive spousal support. Byron can keep his NBA pension and retirement money, but all community property must be divided. However, it does contain community property.
They appeared together on Season 2 Miami franchise. Kimberli was a close friend of Shaunie O’Neal. O’Neal is a star and executive producer of the show. Viewers saw Kimberli, a former wife who was familiar with the intricacies of being married for more than a decade, trying to help Jennifer Williams navigate the strained marriage she has to Eric Williams. Eric and Jennifer had a dispute over trust and infidelity. They tried double dating. Eric and Jennifer called it quits at the end of the season.
Bryon will receive monthly payments through his NBA retirement plan. Kimberli walks away with the keys to her 2016 Audi A7. Court documents show that Byron and Kimberli already have divided furniture and other personal possessions.
The couple married in 1994, and they have three children. Kimberli was a fitness coach and philanthropist. She is also a member of WOVA (Woman of Vision Alliance). She’s currently an agent in real estate. Kimberli says that for most of their marriage she was focused on her children while Byron played soccer.
“I was satisfied with what I was doing,” Kimberli said in an interview with News 4 Us. “I had children right away when we got married. I didn’t want to leave them at home. I wanted to raise my own kids. I didn’t want nannies everywhere. I was totally fine with that. But now, it’s not enough. They’ve gotten older. Bryon has slowed down. So, it’s my time. Bryon encouraged me to do whatever I wanted.” Kimberli filed for divorce on February 2, 2020. The reason for the divorce remains a mystery.
Byron was a player in the NBA between 1993 and 2006. He was a key member of the Utah Jazz and helped them to reach back-toback NBA finals.