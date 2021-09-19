Strictly’s Tom Fletcher and AJ Odudu blame Emma Willis as they admit to rule break

Strictly Come Dancing stars Tom Fletcher and AJ Odudu have confessed they both broke a show rule – but they blame pal Emma Willis for it.

This year’s celebrity pairings were made on Saturday, with Tom dancing alongside Amy Dowden and AJ paired up with Kai Widdrington, a new pro.

While Tom and AJ were revealed to have participated in the dance show earlier this year, it appears they knew each other before.

The McFly singer explained: “Me and AJ told each other because Emma Willis is our mutual friend.”

The 36-year-old went on: “I think it was Emma that told me, and I think Emma that told her, so blame Emma Willis!”







But it all led to quite an awkward situation, as he added to press before the launch: “Me and AJ were sat next to each other for about an hour and neither of us had said anything, but I think we both knew that we both knew.”

Now, Tom is hoping to have fun and not worry about going all the way to match the track record of his bandmate Harry Judd, who won Strictly 10 years ago in 2011 alongside Aliona Vilani.







He said: “It had been his thing for a while, so I did feel like there was a little bit of pressure for me to go far.

“But after 10 years, I just want to have a fun experience. You only get to do Strictly once, so I want to have the best time and not worry about Harry Judd.”







That isn’t to say he isn’t invested in the competition though, as he’s keen on doing well for his son Buzz who’s a big fan of the show.

Tom said: “When Chris Ramsay was in it a couple of years ago, he cried his eyes out when he got voted out”

“So seeing him really get into it, when they asked if I’d do it, I thought, ‘My son would love that!'”







The other couples this year are: Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer, Judi Love and Graziano Di Prime, Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez, Nina Wadia and Neil Jones, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, and Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse.

John Whaite, a Bake Off star, forms the second half of the show’s all-male couple with Johannes Radebe, a pro.

After stripping down and getting a spray-tan for the show, Tom was given a slap by Instagram.

Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows kick off on Saturday, September 25 on BBC One

