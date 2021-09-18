A Bride Travels More than 600 Miles to Have Her First Dance with Her Grandfather!

A bride saved the first dance for her grandfather, who could not make it to her wedding due to the state of his health. He was unable to make it to her wedding, so she flew 600 miles. She caught the attention of netizens.

This is the story of the filial grandchild, who showed her love for her grandfather by performing her first dance at her wedding.

According to reports, the bride was originally from Virginia and knew that her Florida-based grandfather couldn’t make it to her wedding because of his health condition.

Not wanting her 94-year-old grandpa to miss out on her big day, Natalie Browning decided to take the party to Florida. Hence, she boarded a flight from Virginia and flew the 800-mile distance to do him the honors.

She took along her wedding gown and other essentials with her on the flight. Browning applied her make-up at the Florida airport and took her wedding dress with her to her grandfather’s house in a pink bag.

The bride changed into the dress upon her arrival before sharing the well-reserved dance with the elderly man, Nelson May. The 94-year old was thrilled to finally fulfill his long-held dream of dancing with his granddaughter at her wedding.

Browning revealed that her grandfather was excited to dance with her at her wedding. Two weeks before the big day, however, he had a stroke that left him unable to travel to Florida.

Becoming grounded by his illness almost stole the chance away from them, but gladly, the bride moved bridges to give him the experience.

Dancing with her grandfather, who she never got to see often, made the day a “very special” one for the bride. Speaking to a news outlet, the 24-year-old, who runs the Virginia-based jewelry shop, Of Great Value, revealed:

“I wanted my grandpa to know that he is incredibly valuable to me, and even though he was unable to come to my wedding, the dance he so desires to have with me was valuable too.”

She documented the entire event, from her take-off to the emotional twirling session, sharing the clip on Facebook. The footage showed the gorgeous bride leaving her home, holding on to the wedding dress, making her way through the airport, and boarding the flight.

She also applied her makeup before getting into an SUV and continuing the journey to her grandpa’s house, where she changed into her gorgeous gown.

