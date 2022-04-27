90 Day Fiance’s Anna Campisi And Mursel Mistanoglu Welcomed A New Addition To Their Family

On April 25, Anna Campisi uploaded photos of her and Mursel Mistanoglu’s baby boy, Gokhan John, to Instagram. “Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son!” the “90 Day Fiance ” star wrote. “Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she’s such an amazing woman!” Along with the adorable snaps, Campisi included a harrowing tale of transporting the newborn out of Ukraine. The TLC stars had travelled to Europe to retrieve their infant son, but learned that Mistanoglu was not permitted to make the trek to Ukraine due to his visa. Fortunately, as revealed in her lengthy caption, Campisi had help in the form of a non-profit group, Dynamo Project. Not only did they help plan the journey, but they even escorted Campisi. “This is such an amazing group! They go into countries with wars and hostile environments to help people get out!” she wrote.

To further complicate matters, as Campisi navigated Ukraine amidst an ongoing war to meet her child that was born via surrogacy, the reality star’s husband was rushed to the hospital to treat “heart pain.” Fortunately, he and the baby were alright, and everyone was united in Poland.

Fans were amazed by the couple’s nerve-racking story. “This sounds like its own TLC show! Glad everything worked out,” one Instagram follower wrote. “Awwww Mursel was excited…. congratulations,” another added. “Congratulations!! Love your story,” a fan replied.