90 Day Fiance Evelin Villegas Opens Up About Wedding To Corey Rathgeber Insists Drama Not Fake!

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas finally broke her silence about her secret marriage to Corey Rathgeber. The TLC star shocked everyone when she confessed that they’ve been married since 2019 — contrary to what they’ve been portraying on the show.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Evelin Villegas Opens Up About Wedding to Corey Rathgeber

Evelin Villegas came clean about her marriage to Corey Rathgeber during an explosive episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Reality star Evelin Villegas is now sharing details about their secret nuptials, and why she chose to do so.

Evelin revealed that she and Corey got married in 2019. She stated that things were going well in their relationship at that time and that it was a natural decision to get married.

According to the 90 Day Fiance star, they chose not to share their special moment with anyone.

“We choose to have our private wedding without cameras and without family,” Evelin revealed. “It was a moment for us, and now that we decided to share it, you are all seeing on tv as even my family learns about it.”

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Evelin Villages Defends Actions

Evelin Villegas also denied claims that she and Corey Rathgeber faked their storyline so they can return to 90 Day Fiance. She clarified that their wedding happened after they had filmed season 1.

Evelin added that they’ve been off their contract with TLC at the time so having cameras to film their wedding wasn’t really required.

The 90 Day Fiance star also reacted to accusations that they’ve fooled viewers by making them believe that she has no plans of marrying Corey just yet. In an attempt to remain relevant on the show, the couple was also accused.

“The proposal and everything we’ve been through, all of that were completely real,” Evelin clarified. “We are not fake.”

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Evelin Villegas Asks Fans To Respect Their Decision

Evelin Villegas is now asking everyone to respect their decision. According to the 90 Day Fiance star, getting married was something she and Corey Rathgeber decided together in real life.

Evelin also thanked everyone who continued to support them, even when the truth is out. The reality star expressed her gratitude for the support and love she received from all of their fans. See how the story unfolds for Evelin & Corey on 90 Day Fiance Season 3.