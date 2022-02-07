9 Team USA Athletes Returning to the 2022 Beijing Olympics

With the lighting of the torch at Friday night’s Opening Ceremony, the 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing. Between COVID, China’s political controversies and a quick turnaround from the Summer Olympics, Beijing 2022 is certainly set to be an unusual Games. However, there are also many records to be broken and stars, both reigning and rising, to keep an eye on.

Team USA’s roster boasts a whopping 224 athletes, ranging from 16 to 40 years old. These will be the fifth Olympics for veteran athletes John Shuster, Katie Uhlaender, Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis. And for the first time since 1968, each American gold medalist from 2018’s Games are coming back.

Whether you’re tuning in to see if snowboarding champs Chloe Kim and Red Gerard will repeat their 2018 victories, or to watch Shaun White compete in his very last Olympics, here are nine returning athletes to watch at the 2022 Olympic Games.