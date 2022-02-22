7-Month-Old Baby Taken When Mom’s Car Was Stolen Is Found Safe Still Inside, Texas Police Say

A 7-month-old baby that was kidnapped when the car she was in was stolen in San Antonio, Texas, was later found safe still inside the vehicle, San Antonio police said.

On Saturday evening, a 2005 Gold Chevy Malibu Maxx was stolen with the baby sitting in a rear-facing child in the backseat, but thankfully hours later, police said the baby had been found safe.

The car was stolen when the mom was inside of a convenience store, KSAT reported.

An Amber alert was quickly issued.

The mom had told police that another family member was supposed to be watching the car from a distance, KSAT reported. It wasn’t clear how the suspect, who isn’t known, was able to get away with the child in the car, the station reported.

When police found the stolen car four hours later, the child was still inside it, sleeping and unharmed. The baby has since been reunited with her mother, the station reported.

Police are still investigating the case.