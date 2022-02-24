51 Famous People Who Were Reported Dead... but Weren't (Photos)

Getty Images In that race to be first on the page, sometimes the media accidentally speaks too soon in reporting the deaths of celebrities and public figures. And sometimes it’s not an accident, in which the media or the public is often duped due to ill-advised jokes, conspiracies or hoaxes, many of which went viral until people put the rumors to rest. From slips of the tongue to premature obituaries, here are some celebrities who were initially reported dead, even though at the time they were alive and well.

Getty Images Tanya Roberts • The actress, who broke out in the 1985 Bond film “A View to a Kill” and later appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” was falsely reported as dead in January 2021 — with her publicist and manager confirming the news before retracting it a day later.

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images Rick Fox • Following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his young daughter dying in a helicopter accident outside of Los Angeles in January 2020, his Lakers teammate, Rick Fox, was rumored to be among the other seven aboard the craft who perished. “My family went through, in the midst of all this, something that I couldn’t have imagined them experiencing,” Fox told “Inside the NBA.”

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

NBC

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Universal

Getty Images

YouTube

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Patrick Fraser/

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Netflix

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images Jeff Bezos • With an estimated worth skyrocketing to $171 billion during the coronavirus pandemic as homebound people are forced to stay out of stores and shop online, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the target of death rumors on July 7, 2020, causing #ripjeffbezos to trend on Twitter.