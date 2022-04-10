5 Things That Surprised Me About Moving to the Midwest

5 Things That Surprised Me About Moving to the Midwest
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Midwest has a lot to offer when it comes to vintage shopping, much like the Northeast.

A sign outside a thrift store that reads "I thrift therefore I am! Open tonite"; a vintage display at the Petrichor Market in Grand Rapids

Some photos I’ve taken of signs and vintage displays at thrift stores in Grand Rapids.

Gabi Stevenson/Insider


I love vintage shopping and thrifting. It was a big part of my life in the Northeast and although I was ready to try out some new shops, I was unsure of what kind of things I might find in the Midwest.

I can honestly say that some of my favorite books, clothing, and home decor have come from Midwest thrift shops. I’ve seen some designer items in shops and have purchased some really quality pieces that I will cherish for a long time, just like I did at home.

In the Grand Rapids area, a lot of vintage and antique markets will divide their stores into booths and bring in local sellers to use them. The region has a whole new history I knew nothing about, and I can’t wait to dive into it through vintage shopping.

Latest News

Previous articleHere’s What’s New on HBO Max in April 2022

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact