5 new books not to miss

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. “This Might Hurt,” by Stephanie Wrobel (Berkley, fiction)

What it’s about: In Wrobel’s gripping new psychological thriller, sisters Natalie and Kit become estranged after their mother’s death – and after Kit disappears into the clutches of the cult-like Wisewood wellness retreat, which also has Natalie in its crosshairs.

The buzz: A starred review from Publishers Weekly calls it an “outstanding psychological thriller” and says, “Fans of Liane Moriarty’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ will want to check this out.”

2. “The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World,” by Shelley Puhak (Bloomsbury, nonfiction)

What it’s about: Poet Puhak tells the remarkable story of two little-known queens from the early Middle Ages who changed the face of Europe in an era when women held little power.

The buzz: A starred review from Publishers Weekly calls it a “deeply fascinating portrait of the early Middle Ages that vigorously reclaims two powerhouse women from obscurity.”

3. “The Verifiers,” by Jane Pek (Vintage, fiction)

What it’s about: Amateur sleuth Claudia Lin is recruited to verify people’s online lives for veracity, a referrals-only online-dating detective agency. When a client vanishes, Claudia can’t resist investigating.

The buzz: “With an inquisitive, clever, and curious narrator, this adventurous mystery is both scary and hilarious,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

4. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow, fiction)

What it’s about: This locked room mystery set in a Paris apartment building full of secrets finds broke and jobless Jess crashing at her brother’s place – only her brother’s gone missing and everyone’s a suspect.

The buzz: Publishers Weekly calls it a “well-paced mystery” and says, “Foley reliably entertains.”

5. “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals,” by Laurie Zaleski (St. Martin’s Press, nonfiction)

What it’s about: After her animal-loving mother’s death, Zaleski took on her dream, moving to a 15-acre farm where she carries on her mother’s mission of saving abused and neglected animals.

The buzz: “An affirming memoir about surviving domestic violence with the help of furred and feathered friends,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.