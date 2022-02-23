5 Marketing Stunts to Promote His KSI Collaboration

Logan Paul launched a hydration drink called PRIME in January.





Paul made the announcement on YouTube on January 4, 2022.





Logan Paul via YouTube









YouTuber Logan Paul announced he was launching his own sports drink in a YouTube video on January 4, 2022, alongside his former YouTube rival KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji.

The pair announced in an Instagram livestream that they were now business partners, teaming up to launch PRIME, a “hydration drink” that comes in five flavors. The PRIME website states that it took Paul and Olatunji just under a year and a “multi-hundred person team” to create the product.

Logan Paul, who has 23 million YouTube subscribers, has a history of controversy, most notably receiving widespread backlash for filming a purported dead body in Japan’s so-called “suicide forest” in 2017. Following criticism, he apologized and became involved in boxing, as well as launching a successful podcast called “Impaulsive.”

When PRIME became available to buy on January 8, it was an instant success. Paul tweeted later that day saying it had sold out within a matter of hours.

To promote the product, Paul released a series of dramatic advertising videos, and was met with accusations that he faked a stunt involving a monkey to sell the drink, which he denied.

Here is a timeline of the marketing stunts Paul uploaded to promote PRIME, all within the space of a single month.