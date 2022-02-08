37 Stars Who Need Only an Oscar to EGOT, From Hugh Jackman to Cynthia Erivo (Photos)

The EGOT — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.

Getty Images Cynthia Nixon (1966 – )

Emmys (2): Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Sex and the City” (2004); Guest Actress in a Drama Series, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2008) Grammy: Spoken Word Album, “An Inconvenient Truth” (2008) Tonys (2): Actress in a Play, “Rabbit Hole” (2006); Featured Actress in a Play, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” (2017)

Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980 – )

Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, “67th Annual Tony Awards” (2014) Grammys (2): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2017) Tonys (3): Score, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2016); Musical, “Hamilton” (2016)

Hugh Jackman (1968 – ) Emmy: Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “58th Annual Tony Awards” (2004) Grammy: Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “The Greatest Showman” (2018) Tony: Actor in a Musical, “The Boy From Oz” (2004)

Getty Images Harry Belafonte (1927 – )

Emmy: Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series, “The Revlon Revue” (1960) Grammys (2): Folk Performance, “Swing Dat Hammer” (1960); Folk Recording, “An Evening With Belafonte/Makeba” (1965) Tony: Supporting Actor in a Musical, “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac” (1954)

Getty Images Cynthia Erivo (1987 – ) Daytime Emmy: On-Camera Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2017) Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Color Purple” (2016) Tony: Actress in a Musical, “The Color Purple” (2016)

Getty Images Bette Midler (1945 – )

Emmys (3): Special – Comedy, Variety or Music, “Bette Midler Ol’ Red Hair Is Back” (1978); Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas” (1997) and “The Tonight Show” (1992) Grammy (3): Best New Artist (1973); Best Female Pop Vocal Performance,

“The Rose” (1980); Record of the Year, “Wind Beneath My Wings” (1989) Tony: Actress in a Musical, “Hello, Dolly!” (2017)

Getty Images Audra McDonald (1970 – )

Emmy: Special Class Program, “Live From Lincoln Center” (2015) Grammys (2): Classical Album and Opera Recording, “Weill: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” (2008) Tonys (6): Featured Actress in a Musical, “Carousel” (1994); Featured Actress in a Play, “Master Class” (1996); Featured Actress in a Musical, “Ragtime” (1998); Featured Actress in a Play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (2004); Actress in a Musical, “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” (2012); Actress in a Play, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (2014)

Getty Images Cyndi Lauper (1953 – ) Emmy: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Mad About You” (2005) Grammys (2): Best New Artist (1984); Musical Theater Album, “Kinky Boots” (2013) Tony: Score, “Kinky Boots” (2013)

Getty Images Marc Shaiman (1959 – )

Emmy: Writing in a Variety or Music Program, “The 64th Annual Academy Awards” (1992) Grammy: Musical Show Album, “Hairspray” (2002) Tony: Score, “Hairspray” (2003)

Getty Images Lily Tomlin (1939 – ) Emmys (6): Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Lily” (1974) and The Lily Tomlin Special (1976) and “The Paul Simon Special” (1978); Variety, Music or Comedy Program, “Lily” (1974) and “Lily: Sold Out” (1981); Voiceover Performance, “An Apology to Elephants” (2013) Grammy: Comedy Recording, “This Is a Recording” (1971) Tony: Actress in a Play, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” (1986)

Billy Porter (1969 – )

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “Pose” (2019) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Kinky Boots” (2013) Tony: Lead Actor in a Musical, “Kinky Boots” (2013)

Getty Images Dick Van Dyke (1925 -)

Emmys (4): Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1964, 1965 and 1966); Comedy-Variety or Music Series, “Van Dyke and Company” (1977) Grammy: Recording for Children, “Mary Poppins” (1964) Tony: Featured Actor in a Musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1961)

Getty Images James Earl Jones (1931 – ) Emmys (2): Actor in a Drama Series, “Gabriel’s Fire” (1991); Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special, “Heat Wave” (1991) Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “Great American Documents” (1976) Tonys (2): Actor in a Play, “The Great White Hope” (1969) and “Fences” (1987)

David Yazbek (1961 – ) Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, “Late Night With David Letterman” (1984) Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2018) Tony: Original Musical Score, “The Band’s Visit (2018)

Getty Images Trey Parker (1969 – ) Emmys (5): Animated Program, “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013) Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Tonys (3): Score, Book and Director, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Getty Images Matt Stone (1971 – )

Emmys (5): Animated Program, “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013) Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Tony (2): Score and Book, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Ben Platt (1993 – ) Daytime Emmy (1): Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Dear Evan Hansen” on “Today” (2018) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018) Tony: Best Actor in a Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

Rachel Bay Jones (1969 – ) Daytime Emmy (1): Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Dear Evan Hansen” on “Today” (2018) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018) Tony: Best Featured Actress in a Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

André De Shields (1946 – ) Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “Ain’t Misbehavin'” (1982) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” (2020) Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical, “Hadestown” (2019)

Getty Images

Katrina Lenk Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2019) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2019) Tony: Best Actress in a Musical, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)

Ari’el Stachel (1991 – ) Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2019) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2019) Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)

Getty Images Fred Ebb (1928-2004) and John Kander (1927 – )

Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, “Liza With a Z” (1973) and “Liza Minnelli Live from Radio City Music Hall” (1993); Ebb also won for “Gypsy in My Soul” (1976) and producing “Liza With a Z” Grammy: Best Score From an Original Cast Show Album, “Cabaret” (1967) Tonys (4): Musical and Composer/Lyricist, “Cabaret” (1967); Score, “Woman of the Year” (1981); Score, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993)

Getty Images Tom Kitt (1974 – ) Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, “The 67th Annual Tony Awards” (2014) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Jagged Little Pill” (2021) Tonys (2): Best Original Score and Orchestrations, “Next to Normal” (2009)

Getty Images Bill Sherman (1981 – )

Daytime Emmys (2): Original Song – Children’s and Animation, “Sesame Street” (2011); Original Song, “Sesame Street” (2015) Grammys (2): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2017) Tonys (2): Orchestrations, “In the Heights” (2008); Musical (producing), “Kinky Boots” (2013)

Getty Images Anne Garefino (1959 – ) Emmys (5): Animated Program (producing), “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013) Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Tony: Musical (producing), “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Getty Images Martin Charnin (1934 – )

Emmys (3): Variety or Musical Program, “Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man” (1970); Variety or Musical Program and Directorial Achievement in Comedy or Variety, “‘S Wonderful, ‘S Marvelous, ‘S Gershwin” (1972) Grammy: Cast Show Album, “Annie” (1977) Tony: Score, “Annie” (1977)

Getty Images Stan Lathan (1945 – ) Emmys (3):

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” (2018), “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (2020);

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, “Sticks & Stones” (2020) Grammys (3): Best Comedy Album, Dave Chappelle’s “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017); “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018); “Sticks & Stones” (2019) Tony: Best Special Theatrical Event, “Russell Simmons’ Def Poetry Jam” (2003)

Alex Lacamoire (1975 – )

Emmy: Outstanding Music Direction, “Fosse/Verdon” (2019) Grammy (3): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2009), “Hamilton” (2016), “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018); Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “The Greatest Showman” (2019) Tony (3): Best Orchestrations, “In the Heights” (2008); “Hamilton” (2016); “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

Getty Images Jerry Bock (1928–2010) Daytime Emmy: Original Song – Children’s and Animation, “Wonder Pets!” (2010) Grammy: Score From an Original Cast Show Album, “She Loves Me” (1963) Tonys (4): Musical, “Fiorello!” (1960), “Hello, Dolly!” (1964) and “Fiddler on the Roof” (1965); plus Score, “Fiddler on the Roof” (1965)

Courtesy: Bill Doll and Company Julie Harris (1925–2013) Emmys (3): Single Performance by an Actress, “Little Moon of Alban” (1959); Single Performance by an Actress, “Victoria Regina” (1962); Voiceover Performance, “Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony” (2000) Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “The Belle Of Amherst” (1977) Tonys (5): Actress in a Play, “I Am a Camera” (1952), “The Lark” (1956), “Forty Carats” (1969), “The Last of Mrs. Lincoln” (1973) and “The Belle of Amherst” (1977)

Getty Images Cy Coleman (1929-2004) Emmys (2): Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Shirley MacLaine: If They Could See Me Now” (1975); Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Gypsy in My Soul” (1976) Grammy: Musical Show Album, “The Will Rogers Follies” (1991) Tonys (3): Score, “On the Twentieth Century” (1978), “City of Angels” (1990) and “The Will Rogers Follies” (1991)

Getty Images James Whitmore (1921–2009) Emmy: Guest Actor in a Drama Series, “The Practice” (2000) Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “Give ‘Em Hell Harry” (1975) Tony: Performance by Newcomers, “For Love or Money” (1948)

Getty Images Charles Strouse (1928 – ) Emmy: Music and Lyrics, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1996) Grammy: Cast Show Album, “Annie” (1977) Tonys (3): Musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1961), “Applause” (1970); Score, “Annie” (1977)

Courtesy: Allan Warren