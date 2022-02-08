37 Stars Who Need Only an Oscar to EGOT, From Hugh Jackman to Cynthia Erivo (Photos)

The EGOT — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.
Cynthia Nixon (1966 – )
Emmys (2): Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Sex and the City” (2004); Guest Actress in a Drama Series, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2008)
Grammy: Spoken Word Album, “An Inconvenient Truth” (2008)
Tonys (2): Actress in a Play, “Rabbit Hole” (2006); Featured Actress in a Play, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” (2017)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980 – )
Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, “67th Annual Tony Awards” (2014)
Grammys (2): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2017)
Tonys (3): Score, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2016); Musical, “Hamilton” (2016)
Hugh Jackman (1968 – )
Emmy: Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “58th Annual Tony Awards” (2004)
Grammy: Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “The Greatest Showman” (2018)
Tony: Actor in a Musical, “The Boy From Oz” (2004)
Harry Belafonte (1927 – )
Emmy: Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series, “The Revlon Revue” (1960)
Grammys (2): Folk Performance, “Swing Dat Hammer” (1960); Folk Recording, “An Evening With Belafonte/Makeba” (1965)
Tony: Supporting Actor in a Musical, “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac” (1954)
Cynthia Erivo (1987 – )
Daytime Emmy: On-Camera Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2017)
Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Color Purple” (2016)
Tony: Actress in a Musical, “The Color Purple” (2016)
Bette Midler (1945 – )
Emmys (3): Special – Comedy, Variety or Music, “Bette Midler Ol’ Red Hair Is Back” (1978); Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas” (1997) and “The Tonight Show” (1992)
Grammy (3): Best New Artist (1973); Best Female Pop Vocal Performance,
“The Rose” (1980); Record of the Year, “Wind Beneath My Wings” (1989)
Tony: Actress in a Musical, “Hello, Dolly!” (2017)
Audra McDonald (1970 – )
Emmy: Special Class Program, “Live From Lincoln Center” (2015)
Grammys (2): Classical Album and Opera Recording, “Weill: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” (2008)
Tonys (6): Featured Actress in a Musical, “Carousel” (1994); Featured Actress in a Play, “Master Class” (1996); Featured Actress in a Musical, “Ragtime” (1998); Featured Actress in a Play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (2004); Actress in a Musical, “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” (2012); Actress in a Play, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (2014)
Cyndi Lauper (1953 – )
Emmy: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Mad About You” (2005)
Grammys (2): Best New Artist (1984); Musical Theater Album, “Kinky Boots” (2013)
Tony: Score, “Kinky Boots” (2013)
Marc Shaiman (1959 – )
Emmy: Writing in a Variety or Music Program, “The 64th Annual Academy Awards” (1992)
Grammy: Musical Show Album, “Hairspray” (2002)
Tony: Score, “Hairspray” (2003)
Lily Tomlin (1939 – )
Emmys (6): Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Lily” (1974) and The Lily Tomlin Special (1976) and “The Paul Simon Special” (1978); Variety, Music or Comedy Program, “Lily” (1974) and “Lily: Sold Out” (1981); Voiceover Performance, “An Apology to Elephants” (2013)
Grammy: Comedy Recording, “This Is a Recording” (1971)
Tony: Actress in a Play, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” (1986)
Billy Porter (1969 – )
Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “Pose” (2019)
Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Kinky Boots” (2013)
Tony: Lead Actor in a Musical, “Kinky Boots” (2013)
Dick Van Dyke (1925 -)
Emmys (4): Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1964, 1965 and 1966); Comedy-Variety or Music Series, “Van Dyke and Company” (1977)
Grammy: Recording for Children, “Mary Poppins” (1964)
Tony: Featured Actor in a Musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1961)
James Earl Jones (1931 – )
Emmys (2): Actor in a Drama Series, “Gabriel’s Fire” (1991); Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special, “Heat Wave” (1991)
Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “Great American Documents” (1976)
Tonys (2): Actor in a Play, “The Great White Hope” (1969) and “Fences” (1987)
David Yazbek (1961 – )
Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, “Late Night With David Letterman” (1984)
Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)
Tony: Original Musical Score, “The Band’s Visit (2018)
Trey Parker (1969 – )
Emmys (5): Animated Program, “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013)
Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Tonys (3): Score, Book and Director, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Matt Stone (1971 – )
Emmys (5): Animated Program, “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013)
Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Tony (2): Score and Book, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Ben Platt (1993 – )
Daytime Emmy (1): Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Dear Evan Hansen” on “Today” (2018)
Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)
Tony: Best Actor in a Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)
Rachel Bay Jones (1969 – )
Daytime Emmy (1): Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Dear Evan Hansen” on “Today” (2018)
Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)
Tony: Best Featured Actress in a Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)
André De Shields (1946 – )
Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “Ain’t Misbehavin'” (1982)
Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” (2020)
Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical, “Hadestown” (2019)
Katrina Lenk
Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2019)
Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2019)
Tony: Best Actress in a Musical, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)
Ari’el Stachel (1991 – )
Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2019)
Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2019)
Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)
Fred Ebb (1928-2004) and John Kander (1927 – )
Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, “Liza With a Z” (1973) and “Liza Minnelli Live from Radio City Music Hall” (1993); Ebb also won for “Gypsy in My Soul” (1976) and producing “Liza With a Z”
Grammy: Best Score From an Original Cast Show Album, “Cabaret” (1967)
Tonys (4): Musical and Composer/Lyricist, “Cabaret” (1967); Score, “Woman of the Year” (1981); Score, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993)
Tom Kitt (1974 – )
Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, “The 67th Annual Tony Awards” (2014)
Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Jagged Little Pill” (2021)
Tonys (2): Best Original Score and Orchestrations, “Next to Normal” (2009)
Bill Sherman (1981 – )
Daytime Emmys (2): Original Song – Children’s and Animation, “Sesame Street” (2011); Original Song, “Sesame Street” (2015)
Grammys (2): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2017)
Tonys (2): Orchestrations, “In the Heights” (2008); Musical (producing), “Kinky Boots” (2013)
Anne Garefino (1959 – )
Emmys (5): Animated Program (producing), “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013)
Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Tony: Musical (producing), “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Martin Charnin (1934 – )
Emmys (3): Variety or Musical Program, “Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man” (1970); Variety or Musical Program and Directorial Achievement in Comedy or Variety, “‘S Wonderful, ‘S Marvelous, ‘S Gershwin” (1972)
Grammy: Cast Show Album, “Annie” (1977)
Tony: Score, “Annie” (1977)
Stan Lathan (1945 – )
Emmys (3):
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” (2018), “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (2020);
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, “Sticks & Stones” (2020)
Grammys (3): Best Comedy Album, Dave Chappelle’s “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017); “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018); “Sticks & Stones” (2019)
Tony: Best Special Theatrical Event, “Russell Simmons’ Def Poetry Jam” (2003)
Alex Lacamoire (1975 – )
Emmy: Outstanding Music Direction, “Fosse/Verdon” (2019)
Grammy (3): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2009), “Hamilton” (2016), “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018); Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “The Greatest Showman” (2019)
Tony (3): Best Orchestrations, “In the Heights” (2008); “Hamilton” (2016); “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)
Jerry Bock (1928–2010)
Daytime Emmy: Original Song – Children’s and Animation, “Wonder Pets!” (2010)
Grammy: Score From an Original Cast Show Album, “She Loves Me” (1963)
Tonys (4): Musical, “Fiorello!” (1960), “Hello, Dolly!” (1964) and “Fiddler on the Roof” (1965); plus Score, “Fiddler on the Roof” (1965)
Julie Harris (1925–2013)
Emmys (3): Single Performance by an Actress, “Little Moon of Alban” (1959); Single Performance by an Actress, “Victoria Regina” (1962); Voiceover Performance, “Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony” (2000)
Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “The Belle Of Amherst” (1977)
Tonys (5): Actress in a Play, “I Am a Camera” (1952), “The Lark” (1956), “Forty Carats” (1969), “The Last of Mrs. Lincoln” (1973) and “The Belle of Amherst” (1977)
Cy Coleman (1929-2004)
Emmys (2): Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Shirley MacLaine: If They Could See Me Now” (1975); Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Gypsy in My Soul” (1976)
Grammy: Musical Show Album, “The Will Rogers Follies” (1991)
Tonys (3): Score, “On the Twentieth Century” (1978), “City of Angels” (1990) and “The Will Rogers Follies” (1991)
James Whitmore (1921–2009)
Emmy: Guest Actor in a Drama Series, “The Practice” (2000)
Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “Give ‘Em Hell Harry” (1975)
Tony: Performance by Newcomers, “For Love or Money” (1948)
Charles Strouse (1928 – )
Emmy: Music and Lyrics, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1996)
Grammy: Cast Show Album, “Annie” (1977)
Tonys (3): Musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1961), “Applause” (1970); Score, “Annie” (1977)
Courtesy: Allan Warren
George Grizzard Jr. (1928-2007)
Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Special, “The Oldest Living Graduate” (1980)
Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1964)
Tony: Best Actor in a Play, “A Delicate Balance” (1996)