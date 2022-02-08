37 Stars Who Need Only an Oscar to EGOT, From Hugh Jackman to Cynthia Erivo (Photos)

By Tom O'Brien
The EGOT — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.

Cynthia Nixon

Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon (1966 – )

Emmys (2): Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Sex and the City” (2004); Guest Actress in a Drama Series, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2008)

Grammy: Spoken Word Album, “An Inconvenient Truth” (2008)

Tonys (2): Actress in a Play, “Rabbit Hole” (2006); Featured Actress in a Play, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” (2017)

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980 – )

Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, “67th Annual Tony Awards” (2014)

Grammys (2): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2017)

Tonys (3): Score, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2016); Musical, “Hamilton” (2016)

Hugh Jackman Dune Duke Leto Atreides

Hugh Jackman (1968 – ) 

Emmy: Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “58th Annual Tony Awards” (2004)

Grammy: Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “The Greatest Showman” (2018)

Tony: Actor in a Musical, “The Boy From Oz” (2004)

harry belafonte

Getty Images

Harry Belafonte (1927 – )

Emmy: Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series, “The Revlon Revue” (1960)

Grammys (2): Folk Performance, “Swing Dat Hammer” (1960); Folk Recording, “An Evening With Belafonte/Makeba” (1965)

Tony: Supporting Actor in a Musical, “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac” (1954)

cynthia erivo egot

Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo (1987 – ) 

Daytime Emmy: On-Camera Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2017)

Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Color Purple” (2016)

Tony: Actress in a Musical, “The Color Purple” (2016)

Bette Midler

Getty Images

Bette Midler (1945 – )

Emmys (3): Special – Comedy, Variety or Music, “Bette Midler Ol’ Red Hair Is Back” (1978); Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas” (1997) and “The Tonight Show” (1992)

Grammy (3): Best New Artist (1973); Best Female Pop Vocal Performance,
“The Rose” (1980); Record of the Year, “Wind Beneath My Wings” (1989)

Tony: Actress in a Musical, “Hello, Dolly!” (2017)

Getty Images

Audra McDonald (1970 – )

Emmy: Special Class Program, “Live From Lincoln Center” (2015)

Grammys (2): Classical Album and Opera Recording, “Weill: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” (2008)

Tonys (6): Featured Actress in a Musical, “Carousel” (1994); Featured Actress in a Play, “Master Class” (1996); Featured Actress in a Musical, “Ragtime” (1998); Featured Actress in a Play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (2004); Actress in a Musical, “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” (2012); Actress in a Play, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (2014)

cyndi lauper

Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper (1953 – ) 

Emmy: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Mad About You” (2005)

Grammys (2): Best New Artist (1984); Musical Theater Album, “Kinky Boots” (2013)

Tony: Score, “Kinky Boots” (2013)

marc shaiman

Getty Images

Marc Shaiman (1959 – )

Emmy: Writing in a Variety or Music Program, “The 64th Annual Academy Awards” (1992)

Grammy: Musical Show Album, “Hairspray” (2002)

Tony: Score, “Hairspray” (2003)

Lily Tomlin

Getty Images

Lily Tomlin (1939 – )

Emmys (6): Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Lily” (1974) and The Lily Tomlin Special (1976) and “The Paul Simon Special” (1978); Variety, Music or Comedy Program, “Lily” (1974) and “Lily: Sold Out” (1981); Voiceover Performance, “An Apology to Elephants” (2013)

Grammy: Comedy Recording, “This Is a Recording” (1971)

Tony: Actress in a Play, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” (1986)

Pose Billy Porter

Billy Porter (1969 – )

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “Pose” (2019)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Kinky Boots” (2013)

Tony: Lead Actor in a Musical, “Kinky Boots” (2013)

dick van dyke egot

Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke (1925 -)

Emmys (4): Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1964, 1965 and 1966); Comedy-Variety or Music Series, “Van Dyke and Company” (1977)

Grammy: Recording for Children, “Mary Poppins” (1964)

Tony: Featured Actor in a Musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1961)

james earl jones

Getty Images

James Earl Jones (1931 – ) 

Emmys (2): Actor in a Drama Series, “Gabriel’s Fire” (1991); Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special, “Heat Wave” (1991)

Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “Great American Documents” (1976)

Tonys (2): Actor in a Play, “The Great White Hope” (1969) and “Fences” (1987)

david yazbek egot

David Yazbek (1961 – )

Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, “Late Night With David Letterman” (1984)

Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)

Tony: Original Musical Score, “The Band’s Visit (2018)

trey parker despicable me 3

Getty Images

Trey Parker (1969 – ) 

Emmys (5): Animated Program, “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013)

Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Tonys (3): Score, Book and Director, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

matt stone

Getty Images

Matt Stone (1971 – )

Emmys (5): Animated Program, “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013)

Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Tony (2): Score and Book, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

dear evan hansen ben plattt

Ben Platt (1993 – ) 

Daytime Emmy (1): Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Dear Evan Hansen” on “Today” (2018)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)

Tony: Best Actor in a Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

rachel bay jones

Rachel Bay Jones (1969 – )  

Daytime Emmy (1): Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Dear Evan Hansen” on “Today” (2018)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)

Tony: Best Featured Actress in a Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

andre de shields tony awards

André De Shields (1946 – ) 

Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, “Ain’t Misbehavin'” (1982)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” (2020)

Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical, “Hadestown” (2019)

quincy jones egot

Getty Images

Quincy Jones (1933 – )

Emmy: Music Composition for a Series Original Dramatic Score, “Roots” (1977)

Grammy: 27 wins, including Record of the Year, “Beat It” (1983) and “We Are the World” (1985); Album of the Year, “Back on the Block” (1990)

Tony: Musical Revival (producing), “The Color Purple” (2016)

katrina lenk

Katrina Lenk

Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2019)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2019)

Tony: Best Actress in a Musical, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)

ari'el stachel

Ari’el Stachel (1991 – ) 

Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, “Today” (2019)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” (2019)

Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical, “The Band’s Visit” (2018)

fred ebb and john kander

Getty Images

Fred Ebb (1928-2004) and John Kander (1927 – )

Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, “Liza With a Z” (1973) and “Liza Minnelli Live from Radio City Music Hall” (1993); Ebb also won for “Gypsy in My Soul” (1976) and producing “Liza With a Z”

Grammy: Best Score From an Original Cast Show Album, “Cabaret” (1967)

Tonys (4): Musical and Composer/Lyricist, “Cabaret” (1967); Score, “Woman of the Year” (1981); Score, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993)

tom kitt egot

Getty Images

Tom Kitt (1974 – ) 

Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, “The 67th Annual Tony Awards” (2014)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “Jagged Little Pill” (2021)

Tonys (2): Best Original Score and Orchestrations, “Next to Normal” (2009)

bill sherman egot

Getty Images

Bill Sherman (1981 – )

Daytime Emmys (2): Original Song – Children’s and Animation, “Sesame Street” (2011); Original Song, “Sesame Street” (2015)

Grammys (2): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2017)

Tonys (2): Orchestrations, “In the Heights” (2008); Musical (producing), “Kinky Boots” (2013)

anne garefino

Getty Images

Anne Garefino (1959 – ) 

Emmys (5): Animated Program (producing), “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013)

Grammy: Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Tony: Musical (producing), “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

martin charnin egot

Getty Images

Martin Charnin (1934 – )

Emmys (3): Variety or Musical Program, “Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man” (1970); Variety or Musical Program and Directorial Achievement in Comedy or Variety, “‘S Wonderful, ‘S Marvelous, ‘S Gershwin” (1972)

Grammy: Cast Show Album, “Annie” (1977)

Tony: Score, “Annie” (1977)

stan lathan egot

Getty Images

Stan Lathan (1945 – ) 

Emmys (3):
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” (2018), “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (2020);
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, “Sticks & Stones” (2020)

Grammys (3): Best Comedy Album, Dave Chappelle’s “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017); “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018); “Sticks & Stones” (2019)

Tony: Best Special Theatrical Event, “Russell Simmons’ Def Poetry Jam” (2003)

alex lacamoire egot need oscar

Alex Lacamoire (1975 – )

Emmy: Outstanding Music Direction, “Fosse/Verdon” (2019)

Grammy (3): Best Musical Theater Album, “In the Heights” (2009), “Hamilton” (2016), “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018); Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “The Greatest Showman” (2019)

Tony (3): Best Orchestrations, “In the Heights” (2008); “Hamilton” (2016); “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

jerry bock egot

Getty Images

Jerry Bock (1928–2010) 

Daytime Emmy: Original Song – Children’s and Animation, “Wonder Pets!” (2010)

Grammy: Score From an Original Cast Show Album, “She Loves Me” (1963)

Tonys (4): Musical, “Fiorello!” (1960), “Hello, Dolly!” (1964) and “Fiddler on the Roof” (1965); plus Score, “Fiddler on the Roof” (1965)

julie harris egot

Courtesy: Bill Doll and Company

Julie Harris (1925–2013) 

Emmys (3): Single Performance by an Actress, “Little Moon of Alban” (1959); Single Performance by an Actress, “Victoria Regina” (1962); Voiceover Performance, “Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony” (2000)

Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “The Belle Of Amherst” (1977)

Tonys (5): Actress in a Play, “I Am a Camera” (1952), “The Lark” (1956), “Forty Carats” (1969), “The Last of Mrs. Lincoln” (1973) and “The Belle of Amherst” (1977)

cy coleman egot

Getty Images

Cy Coleman (1929-2004) 

Emmys (2): Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Shirley MacLaine: If They Could See Me Now” (1975); Comedy-Variety or Music Special, “Gypsy in My Soul” (1976)

Grammy: Musical Show Album, “The Will Rogers Follies” (1991)

Tonys (3): Score, “On the Twentieth Century” (1978), “City of Angels” (1990) and “The Will Rogers Follies” (1991)

james whitmore egot

Getty Images

James Whitmore (1921–2009) 

Emmy: Guest Actor in a Drama Series, “The Practice” (2000)

Grammy: Spoken Word Recording, “Give ‘Em Hell Harry” (1975)

Tony: Performance by Newcomers, “For Love or Money” (1948)

charles strouse egot

Getty Images

Charles Strouse (1928 – ) 

Emmy: Music and Lyrics, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1996)

Grammy: Cast Show Album, “Annie” (1977)

Tonys (3): Musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie” (1961), “Applause” (1970); Score, “Annie” (1977)

leonard bernstein

Courtesy: Allan Warren

Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990) 

Emmy: 7 individual wins, including for “Omnibus” (1957 and 1958); “Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic” (1961); “New York Philharmonic Young People’s Concerts” (1965); “Beethoven’s Birthday” (1972); and “Carnegie Hall: The Grand Reopening” (1987)

Grammy: 16 wins, most for best classical album

Tony: Best Musical, “Wonderful Town” (1953)

george grizzard

Getty Images

George Grizzard Jr. (1928-2007) 

Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Special, “The Oldest Living Graduate” (1980)

Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1964)

Tony: Best Actor in a Play, “A Delicate Balance” (1996)

