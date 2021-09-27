2021 Tony Awards: Complete Winners List (Updating)

The musicals “Jagged Little Pill” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” lead all nominees heading into this year’s COVID-marred Tony Awards, which celebrates Broadway productions that managed to open during the 2019-20 season before the pandemic shuttered all Broadway theaters in March 2020.

Just 18 productions were eligible for the 2020 Tony Awards due to the shorter season, which is roughly half the number that would be contending in a normal year. In fact, no musical revivals opened during the eligibility period, so that category was eliminated altogether.

Still, the Alanis Morissette musical came into the awards with 15 nominations, while the adaptation of the Baz Luhrman musical film snagged 14. Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” led all of the nominees for nonmusical plays, with 12, breaking a record previously held by the 2018 revival of “Angels in America.”

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is hosting this year’s show, which is livestreamed on Paramount+. Sister network CBS will then air “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”, a concert special hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and featuring performances from Best Musical contenders, “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.”

The special will also include the live presentation the Tony Awards for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play

“Grand Horizons” – Bess Wohl

“The Inheritance” – Matthew Lopez

“Sea Wall/A Life” – Simon Stephens/Nick Payne

“Slave Play” – Jeremy O. Harris

“The Sound Inside” – Adam Rapp

Best Play Revival

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune”

A Soldier’s Play”

Best Actor (Play)

Ian Barford – “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap” – “The Inheritance”

Jake Gyllenhaal – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston – “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge” – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood – “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Actress (Play)

Joaquina Kalukango – “Slave Play”

Laura Linney – “My Name Is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald – “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker – “The Sound Inside”

Best Actor (Musical)

Aaron Tveit – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.

Best Actress (Musical)

Karen Olivo – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley – “Jagged Little Pill”

Adrienne Warren – “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer – “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry – “The Inheritance”

Kenny Leon – “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd – “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara – “Slave Play”

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus – “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Book of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” – Diablo Cody

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – John Logan

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“A Christmas Carol” – Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance” – Paul Englishby

“The Rose Tattoo” – Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

“Slave Play” – Lindsay Jones

“The Sound Inside” – Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood – “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer – “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier – “A Soldier’s Play”

John Benjamin Hickey – “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton – “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander – “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour – “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara – “Slave Play”

Lois Smith” – “The Inheritance”

Cora Vander Broek – “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Derek Klena – “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill – “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts – “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher – “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding – “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten – “Jagged Little Pill”

Myra Lucretia Taylor – “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

“The Inheritance” – Bob Crowley

“Betrayal” – Soutra Gilmour

“A Christmas Carol” – Rob Howell

“A Soldier’s Play” – Derek McLane

“Slave Play” – Clint Ramos

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” – Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Derek McLane

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg

Best Costume Design of a Play

“Slave Play” – Dede Ayite

“A Soldier’s Play” – Dede Ayite

“The Inheritance” – Bob Crowley

“A Christmas Carol” – Rob Howell

“The Rose Tattoo” – Clint Ramos

Best Costume Design of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” – Emily Rebholz

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” – Mark Thomas

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Catherine Zuber

Best Lighting Design of a Play

“Slave Play” – Jiyoun Chang

“The Inheritance” – Jon Clark

“The Sound Inside” – Heather Gilbert

“A Soldier’s Play” – Allen Lee Hughes

“A Christmas Carol” – Hugh Vanstone

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” – Bruno Poet

“Jagged Little Pill” – Justin Townsend

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Justin Townsend

Best Sound Design of a Play

The Inheritance” – Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid

“A Christmas Carol” – Simon Baker

“Slave Play” – Lindsay Jones

“Sea Wall/A Life” – Daniel Kluger

“The Sound Inside” – Daniel Kluger

Best Sound Design of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” – Jonathan Deans

Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Peter Hylenski

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” – Nevin Steinberg

Best Choreography

“Jagged Little Pill” – Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Sonya Tayeh

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” – Anthony Van Laast

Best Orchestrations