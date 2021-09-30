19-Year-Old Miya Marcano Remains Missing as Person of Interest in Her Case Is Found Dead in Florida

Family and friends are praying for the safe return of a missing teen, Miya Marcano.

The 19-year old was last seen September 24 at her Central Florida apartment complex, where she lives and works.

“Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and her family members suspect foul play,” Sheriff John Mina from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Her family asked for any information that could help locate her.

“We love you,” Miya’s aunt, Pia, said. “You know our family is strong. You know our family is big. You know we will not sleep one wink until we get you back.”

Detectives identified a person of interest in Miya’s disappearance. But now 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero is dead.

“Earlier today, Armando Caballero was found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County,” Mina pointed out.“It appears he has killed himself.”

“He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya,” He continued. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya.”

Authorities say Caballero was employed at Miya’s apartment complex. Caballero’s vehicle will be delivered to police for processing as his death is investigated.

Her family believes she will be found alive, even though the search for Miya Marcano is continuing.