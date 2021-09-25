18 Low-Carb Dinner Ideas and Recipes

Low-carb dinners can be packed with flavor to satisfy you and prevent late-night snacking.

For a meat-free option, choose lean protein such as chicken or fish. You can also combine vegetables with cheese.

Zucchini casserole, citrus salmon and stuffed peppers are some of the most popular low-carb meals.

Low-carb diets have become increasingly popular since reducing refined carbs, like white bread and pasta, can aid weight loss and help manage type 2 diabetes, says Scott Keatley, RDN, a nutritionist with the private practice Keatley MNT.

Important: Low-carb diets are not recommended for people with chronic kidney disease, uncontrolled type 2



, or a history of eating disorders, says Keatley. Because the diet may exacerbate pre-existing conditions.

As with any new diet, it can be difficult for you to find healthy, delicious recipes that meet your nutritional goals.

So, if you’ve recently started a low-carb diet, or are just looking to reduce your carbs overall, here are some healthy dinner recipes to try recommended by the MayoClinic and Charlie Foundation, an organization dedicated to ketogenic therapies and epilepsy.

Note: Many of these recipes should be paired with a side to ensure you’re hitting your daily calorie requirement and eating a well-rounded diet with plenty of vitamins and minerals. The article ends with suggestions for sides.

1. Citrus salmon





Salmon is a great source of protein, healthy fats, and minerals.



Kajakiki/Getty Images







Two salmon fillets of this recipe contain:

Calories: 320

320 Carbs: 16 g

16 g Protein: 44 g

The American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fatty fish such as salmon per week, thanks to their high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. Eating a diet rich in omega-3’s, a type of healthy fat, has been associated with a reduced risk of stroke and



heart disease

.

How to make it: Season the salmon with orange zest, cumin, and salt and sear each side for two minutes on a greased pan. Mix together apple juice, orange juice and honey. Mix the ingredients in a saucepan until they thicken. Then, pour the mixture over the salmon.

2. Ham and cabbage soup





Cooking cabbage makes it easier to digest so it’s less likely to cause bloating or gas.





Artelier/Shutterstock









One serving of this recipe contains:

Calories: 303

303 Carbs: 7 g

7 g Protein: 25 g

Ham and cabbage soup makes for a hearty, comforting meal. While ham is a rich source of protein, cabbage is a low-carb and low-calorie leafy green vegetable high in



vitamin K

, a nutrient necessary for healthy blood clotting. One cup of raw cabbage has almost 68 micrograms (mcg), or about 57% of your daily value (DV).

How to make it: Slice ham, cabbage, onion, and carrots and add them to a pot with oil, water, and seasonings like garlic, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer on the stove for about 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender.

3. Stuffed peppers





Stuffed peppers are a healthy meal that still feels decadent.



BDMcIntosh/Getty Images







Two stuffed peppers contain:

Calories: 650

650 Carbs: 10 g

10 g Protein: 40 g

Peppers are a great source of vitamins C with one large green bell pepper containing 132 mg of the antioxidant, about 147% DV. Consuming antioxidants may reduce your risk of cancer and heart disease.

How to make it: Cut the peppers in half, remove the seeds, and place them on a baking dish. Put them in a mixture of cheese, salt, and cheese. Bake for 25 minutes at 425 ºF.

4. Zucchini noodle casserole





You can buy pre-made zoodles at some grocery stores.



iStock







Two servings of this recipe contain:

Calories: 400

400 Carbs: 6 g

6 g Protein: 12 g

Zucchini noodles, or “zoodles,” are a low-calorie, high-fiber alternative to pasta that’s also a good source of vitamin A. You can usually find prepackaged zoodles at the grocery store or you can make them at home using a spiralizer.

How to make it: Add salt to the zoodles and place them over a mesh colander for a few hours so they release their moisture. Put them in a baking dish with pasta sauce, salt, pepper, fresh basil, and cheese and bake for an hour at 350 ºF.

5. Shrimp skewers





Shrimp skewers are a low-calorie dinner option that still pack a punch of flavor.



Xsandra/Getty Images







Two skewers of this recipe provide:

Calories: 210

210 Carbs: 0 g

0 g Protein: 48 g

A serving of shrimp has virtually no carbs and roughly 20 grams of protein. Protein is important for building muscle and maintaining healthy skin, hair, nails, and hair.

How to make it: Marinate the shrimp in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, fresh rosemary, fresh tarragon, salt, and pepper for five minutes. Grill it on a skewer for about 2 minutes or until it is cooked through.

6. Almond-crusted chicken





By pairing almonds with chicken, you’ll get a good mix of fats and protein.



SusieKBLane/Getty Images







One serving of this recipe contains:

Calories: 250

250 Carbs: 9 g

9 g Protein: 28 g

Almonds add flavor and texture to this chicken dish. They are also a great source of protein and healthy fats. One ounce of almonds offers 7 grams of protein (14% DV) and 16 grams of unsaturated fat.

How to make it: Mix ground almonds, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried thyme. Dip the chicken breasts into this mixture. Then, dip them in milk and then again in the mixture. Sear the chicken in a greased skillet until golden brown on each side then bake for 10 minutes at 400 ºF.

7. Blackened sole





Pair sole with a low-carb vegetable like broccoli or tomatoes for a healthy low-carb dinner.



Juanmonino/Getty Images







Two, 4-ounce, sole fillets of this recipe contains:

Calories: 276

276 Carbs: 2 g

2 g Protein: 46 g

Sole is a high-protein, low-fat, and low-calorie variety of white fish with a mild and sweet flavor. It is also low in mercury compared to other varieties of whitefish, like swordfish and marlin. Mercury has been shown to affect brain development in young children and growing fetuses, so sole is a great option for families with young children and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

How to make it: Make a blackening seasoning mixture with salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, cumin, and cayenne pepper. It can be used to season the fish. Then, sear the fillets on a greased skillet for 1 – 2 minutes each side until they are flaky.

8. Creamy broccoli chicken





Broccoli is a great low-carb veggie to pair with your dinner.



lucentius/Getty Images







One serving of this recipe contains:

Calories: 500

500 Carbs: 5 g

5 g Protein: 18 g

Broccoli and chicken make a great combination offering a healthy mix of protein and fiber. Broccoli is also a good source of folate, or vitamin B9, which helps form the red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen through your body. One cup of chopped broccoli contains 57 mcg of this vital nutrient (14% DV).

How to make it: Sauté chunks of chicken breast in olive oil, until golden. Cook the chopped broccoli with a little chicken broth, heavy cream, salt, lemon juice, and paprika until tender.

9. Crab cakes





Pair crab cakes with a hollandaise sauce for more flavor.



Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock







Two crab cakes contain:

Calories: 248

248 Carbs: 14 g

14 g Protein: 36 g

If you use a thin coating of breadcrumbs, you can keep crab cakes low-carb without sacrificing the flavor or texture. Because whole-wheat breadcrumbs contain more fiber than refined, you should stick with them.

How to make it: Combine crab meat with mayonnaise, egg whites, mustard, dill, lemon juice, and seafood seasoning. Form the mixture into patties and cover them with whole-wheat flour breadcrumbs. Bake them for 20 minutes at 350 ºF, until golden.

10. Pork tenderloin with apples and blue cheese





Adding blue cheese to your meal will boost your calcium intake.



grafvision/Shutterstock







One serving, about 4 ounces, of this recipe contains:

Calories: 235

235 Carbs: 17 g

17 g Protein: 26 g

Can’t decide between savory or sweet? This recipe is a combination of tart blue cheese and sweet apple so you don’t need to make a choice. Apples contain pectin, a type of soluble fiber that can improve digestion and reduce constipation.

How to make it: Sear pork in a large skillet before baking at 350 ºF for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, sauteé apples on the stovetop until dark brown. Next, add the sauce to the tenderloin. Finish by topping with blue cheese

11. Tofu and bok choy





Try tofu if you want to cut back on animal-based protein.



Nevena Zdravic / EyeEm/ Getty Images







Four tofu squares and bok choy pieces of this recipe contains:

Calories: 290

290 Carbs: 24 g

24 g Protein: 22 g

Tofu is a great vegetarian and vegan-friendly alternative to meat while still being a rich source of protein with half a cup containing 10 grams (20% DV). Plant-based proteins have a lower percentage of saturated fat than protein from animals. Eating too many saturated fats can increase the risk of heart disease.

How to make it: Drain the tofu and season it with a mixture of vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, chili garlic sauce, brown sugar, mustard, and garlic. Bake the tofu for 10 to 15 minutes at 450 ºF. While the tofu is baking, steam the bokchoy until tender.

12. Salmon and avocado sushi nori rolls





Nori is a good source of vitamin B12.





Food_asia/Shutterstock









One serving of this recipe contains:

Calories: 502

502 Carbs: 5 g

5 g Protein: 17 g

Sushi typically includes rice, excluding it from low-carb diets. It is possible to omit rice and stuff your sushi roll with avocado, cucumber, or carrots. This will increase nutrition and reduce carbs.

How to make it: Use a nori seaweed sheet as the base. Spread sesame seeds, whipped cream cheese, and sesame seed over it. Next, place salmon, avocado, or ginger strips on the other end. The sushi should be rolled and chilled for at least an hour. After that, cut it into 1-inch slices.

13. Pineapple chicken salad





Add a burst of sweetness to your chicken by pairing it with pineapple.



vkuslandia/Getty Images







Four cups of this recipe contain:

Calories: 372

372 Carbs: 14 g

14 g Protein: 34 g

Adding pineapple to your chicken salad is not only a fun twist, but also means you’ll be eating bromelain, an enzyme only found in pineapple that has anti-inflammatory properties and can improve digestion.

How to make it: Sauté cubed pieces of chicken in a greased pan until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Combine the chopped chicken, pineapple chunks and baby spinach with the broccoli florets and sliced red onion in a bowl. Dress it with balsamic vinaigrette.

14. Pumpkin soup





Pumpkin soup is a good low-carb winter dinner.



Westend61/Getty Images







Three cups of this recipe contain:

Calories: 225

225 Carbs: 39 g

39 g Protein: 9 g

Like other orange and red veggies, pumpkins are a good source of vitamin A with 494 mcg per serving (55% DV). Vitamin A supports eye health and immunity. Adding milk to the soup will also give a boost of calcium, a mineral essential for building and maintaining strong bones.

How to make it: Add onion, pumpkin puree, vegetable broth, nutmeg, and cinnamon to a pot and bring to a boil. Let it simmer for 5 minutes. Then add milk to the pot and heat until it is hot, but not boiling. Garnish the dish with black pepper.

15. Beef brisket





Making a whole beef brisket means you’ll have plenty for leftovers.





Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker









One serving (3 ounces meat and 3 ounces sauce) of this recipe contains:

Calories: 229

229 Carbs: 6 g

6 g Protein: 31 g

Brisket is a lean cut of meat, which means it’s lower in saturated fat than prime cuts. Reducing saturated fat can lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

How to make it: Cook the brisket in a Dutch oven at 350 ºF until it is browned on all sides. Remove it from the pot and saute onions, garlic and thyme for one minute in the Dutch oven. Next, add canned tomatoes and vinegar. Once it boils, put the brisket back, cover it, and bake it in the oven at 350 ºF for three hours.

16. Feta balsamic chicken





Chicken is a lean cut of meat so it contains less fat than beef.



Douglas Sacha/Getty images







One serving (1 breast) of this recipe contains:

Calories: 279

279 Carbs: 9 g

9 g Protein: 25 g

Feta is one of the healthier cheeses you can eat. It is low in calories and made mostly from goat’s or sheep’s milk, so lactose-intolerant people can enjoy it. It is also rich in important minerals, such as calcium and phosphorous, which are vital for bone health.

One ounce of feta cheese offers 95.5 mg of phosphorus (15% DV) and 140 mg of calcium (11% DV).

How to make it: Season chicken breasts with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, paprika, brown sugar, thyme, mustard, and salt. Marinate for 20 minutes in the refrigerator then bake at 375 ºF for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the feta cheese over the top.

17. Fennel, pear, and walnut salad





You can also swap the feta out for another cheese of choice, like blue cheese.



Joff Lee/Getty Images







One serving of this recipe contains:

Calories: 144

144 Carbs: 15 g

15 g Protein: 3 g

Note: Double or even triple the portion size of this recipe if you want to make it a meal.

A fresh salad is a great option if you feel the need for pear, walnuts, and fennel. Fennel has a licorice-like flavor and adds fiber to your meal with one serving containing almost 3 grams of fiber, or 10% of your DV.

How to make it: Combine salad greens with sliced fennel and pear. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese, chopped walnuts, and Parmesan cheese over the top. Add olive oil vinaigrette dressing to the top.

18. Spinach frittata





Unlike quiches, frittatas don’t have a crust so they’re low in carbs.



Teri Virbickis/Shutterstock







Two wedges of this recipe contain:

Calories: 372

372 Carbs: 40 g

40 g Protein: 26 g

Eggs are a great source of protein with one egg offering almost 4 grams (8% DV). You can add fiber and iron to your dish by pairing them with vegetables like spinach.

How to make it: In a pan, pour whisked eggs over sautéed veggies like spinach, onions, potato, and peppers. Season with salt, pepper and garlic. Add the mozzarella cheese. Broil for 3 to 5 minutes.

Low-carb side dishes To ensure you’re reaching your daily calorie requirements, pair the above recipes with one or more of these low-carb side dishes: Keto Creamed Spinach, with 1 generous serving providing 228 calories, 3 grams of carbs, and 4 grams of protein

with 1 generous serving providing 228 calories, 3 grams of carbs, and 4 grams of protein Baked avocado and egg, which provides about 186 calories, 6 grams of carbs, and 8 grams of protein

which provides about 186 calories, 6 grams of carbs, and 8 grams of protein Brussel sprouts with bacon, which provides about 112 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of protein.

which provides about 112 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of protein. Broccoli with garlic and lemon , with 1 cup providing 45 calories, 7 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of protein

, with 1 cup providing 45 calories, 7 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of protein Braised kale with tomatoes, with 1 ½ cups providing 70 calories, 9 grams of carbs, and 4 grams of protein

Insider’s takeaway

If you’re looking to go low-carb, the above healthy and delicious dinner recipes can keep you under your carb goal, without sacrificing essential vitamins and minerals.

Reduced carb intake can help you lose weight, manage your sugar levels, and maintain blood sugar stability.