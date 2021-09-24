Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Tragic Final Years

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s career was nothing short of iconic, but her final years were drama-filled. Frederic von Anhalt (her ninth husband) didn’t allow anyone to tell Zsa Zsa Gabor about her daughter’s passing. Born in February 1917, Hungarian-American actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor made headlines all her life – even five years after passing, when she was lavishly laid to rest.

Gabor was famous for her impressive career in the entertainment industry and her long list of lovers and husbands. Gabor married Frederic von Anhalt, her ninth husband after many unsuccessful marriages to politicians, actors, and businessmen.

Unfortunately, her last 15 years were very tragic. In 2002, when Gabor was 85, she was involved in a severe car accident that left her partially paralyzed and unable to walk, forcing her to use a wheelchair. The following years were not easy. In 2005, she had a stroke. She broke her right hip when she fell from her Bel-Air home in July 2010. Six months later, doctors discovered that her right leg gangrened, and the left one was also threatened, so they ended up amputating most of her right leg.

Gabor, who also dealt with chronic dementia, was placed on life support somewhere in 2011. Before she died on December 18, 2016, Gabor was in her house, unable to speak, see or hear. Gabor was 30 years older than von Anhalt when they tied the knot. Von Anhalt claims that he did CPR after finding Gabor struggling for his life, but could not save him. The last words they shared were, “I love you.”

Even though Gabor was slowly dying, her only daughter Francesca Hilton – born in 1947 during the actress’ marriage to Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton – kept fighting over her mother’s finances and care. It would be an understatement to say that Francesca and Von Anhalt had problems. In 2005, he sued Francesca on behalf of himself and Gabor after she forged her mom’s signature to obtain a $2 million loan. Worse, Gabor’s $14 million home was used by her as collateral.

Francesca’s defense claimed that Gabor knew about it and gave her permission as long as the money was used to refinance the mansion and prevent a possible foreclosure. The lawsuit was dropped because Gabor did not appear in court. After claiming that he was the father to Playboy star Anna Nicole Smith, Von Anhalt’s flamboyant lifestyle attracted much attention in 2007. DNA tests proved he wasn’t.

The situation took a strange turn in 2011 when Von Anhalt stated that he had completed all the steps of donor matching, blood work, and was now ready to have a child with Gabor. At the time, she was 94 years of age. He admitted they were willing to use egg donors, artificial insemination, and surrogacy to achieve their goal. The process was overseen by Dr. Mark Surry from the Southern California Reproductive Center.

In 2012, the situation between Francesca and von Anhalt got heated again after she requested independent conservatorship to oversee her mom’s finances and health. Francesca claimed that her step-father kept Gabor isolated and heavily sedated. She was not sure that he was managing her finances correctly and accused him of throwing lavish parties. Although a judge granted her request, the court decided that Von Anhalt himself was supposed to be Gabor’s temporary conservator. Francesca may have had a different goal, but she was happy.

In July 2021, von Anhalt made headlines again after taking Gabor’s ashes to their final resting place: a Hungarian burial site. It is vital to mention that she requested that her remains be interred in Hungary as part of her will. Von Anhalt, who admitted Gabor’s was not a funeral but a “celebration of life,” also revealed that Budapest was the perfect resting place for her as her father was buried there. Rest in peace, legend.