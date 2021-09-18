X Factor Contestant Christopher Chaffey Died of cancer At Just 19 after being told large Tumor was just Anxiety!

A former X Factor contestant aged just 19 died of cancer after visiting his GP several times and being told he just had anxiety.

Christopher Chaffey, a former contestant on X-Factor, died after visiting his GP in Coniston. He was referred to a psychiatrist for his anxiety.

After he reported his chest pains to his GP, a lump developed on his neck.

He was rushed to Castle Hill Hospital and died a week later from aggressive non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He had a massive 4lb tumor in his chest, according to doctors.

Michael Chaffey, now aged 30 but only 17 at the time of the death of his brother in 2008, spoke out about the terrible impact it had on his family.

He said: “The family has really suffered.

“The coroner said there was a strong possibility that he could have been saved if he’d been diagnosed when he first brought up his symptoms, which started off as chest pains.

“He kept going to the doctors and they even put him in touch with a psychiatrist for anxiety.”

An inquest into the tragedy heard that it had a “catastrophic impact” on the family, and ruled that Christopher could have been saved if he was diagnosed sooner.

Michael is now aiming to raise £2000 for Teenage Cancer Trust. The RAF Gunner will be running the London Marathon in Christopher’s memory whilst also raising awareness of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Everyone suffers some form of bereavement at some point, but I am looking at positive ways of remembering him and trying to make him proud,” said Michael.

“I want to raise money but also awareness as it’s a charity that is close to my heart.

“I’m not a big runner and the most I’ve run is 15 miles, so I will have to dig deep on the day but I am sure that the reason for running will get me through, I will be thinking of him.”