Sheffield Financial Loan Payment / Pay My Bill @ www.sheffieldfinancial.com

Sheffield Financial, headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a financial services corporation. They provide loans on outdoor power equipment, power sport vehicles, and one-axle trailers. In August of 1997, BB&T acquired Sheffield Financial and helped grow the business to over $30 billion in financing.

Sheffield Financial provides outstanding customer service, quick credit approvals with minimal paperwork. They aim to provide outdoor adventure pursuits by constantly expanding the outdoor lifestyle equipment loans for customers.

About Sheffield Financial

Sheffield Financial offers a wide array of fixed- and variable-rate loans for purchases plus a diverse suite of other products. Loan coverage from Sheffield Financial pairs superior protection with excellent customer service. Sheffield Financial uses sophisticated digital payment platforms to process premium and loan payments.

Apply for a Sheffield Financial Loan

To register online, first, visit https://www.sheffieldfinancial.com/ .

Click on the ‘ Apply Now’ option present on the left side of the menu panel.

On the redirected page, select if you are an ‘Individual Applicant’ or a ‘Joint Applicant.’

Enter the amount to be requested.

Select the Manufacturer and the Product Type .

Enter your Social Security Number (SSN), First Name, Middle Name, and Last Name.

Enter your Address, City, State, ZIP Code, and Date of Birth.

Enter your mailing information, Contact Information, Employer Information, and Nearest Relative Information.

Select the agreement checkbox to receive electronic communications.

Select the checkbox agreeing to the general application disclosure.

Verify all the information and click on ‘Next.’

Once your eligibility is verified, Sheffield Financial will reach out for further details regarding the loan application.

Sheffield Financial Register Account

Before you proceed to the bill payments, it is necessary to have an online account registered with Sheffield Financial.

Setup your Sheffield Financial Account:

To avail of the online services offered by Sheffield Financial, you need to set up an account on their website. Here are the steps to be followed:

Click on the ‘ Login’ option present on the right side of the menu panel.

Click on the ‘ Customers ‘ button on the dropdown menu.

Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button present below the password box on the redirected page.

Enter your First Name, Last Name, and Social Security Number (SSN).

Enter your 9 digits Account Number (Refer Welcome letter or account statement)

Enter your email ID.

Select both the checkboxes of the Online Services Agreement and an agreement to receive Electronic Communication.

Verify all the information and click on ‘Continue the Application Process.’

On the redirected page, follow all the remaining prompts.

Your account will now have been set up.

Sheffield Financial Account Login

Once your Sheffield Financial account is up and running, follow the below steps whenever you want to log in to your account:

website Click on the ‘ Login’ option present on the right side of the menu panel.

Click on the ‘ Customers ‘ button on the dropdown menu.

On the redirected page, enter your User ID and Password.

Click on ‘ Login. ‘

You will now be signed in to your account. In case you have forgotten your password or user ID, click on the ‘Forgot Login Name’ or ‘Forgot Password’ option present below the Login button. Follow the prompts on the redirected page to recover either of the forgotten elements.

How to Pay My Bill of Sheffield Financial?

Given below are all the information that is necessary for you to avail of the online services offered by Sheffield Financial and proceed with your bill payments:

How to pay your Sheffield Financial Loans?

Sheffield Financial currently offers its customers several ways to pay their bills.

Online Payments: You can make online payments through your credit card/checking account, debit card, or eCheck via a Sheffield Financial online account. If you have opted for Direct Debit , the payment will be automatically deducted from your account for every billing cycle.

AutoPay: Autopay is an easy, carefree way to make your monthly payments. You can enroll by logging in to your account and applying for it. Alternatively, you can also complete this form ( https://www.sheffieldfinancial.com/content/dam/bbt/sheffieldfinancial/pdfs/customer-automatic-draft-setup.pdf ) and mail it to [email protected] .

Pay by Phone: You can contact Sheffield Financial customer service regarding making a payment. To make payment by phone, call 1-800-735-1903 .

Payment through MoneyGram and Western Union: Click on https://secure.moneygram.com/mgo/us/en/locations to find a MoneyGram location near you and use Receive Code 6383 . Click on https://www.westernunion.com/US/en/agent-locator.html to find a Western Union location near you and use Code City Sheffield, NC . An extra third-party fee is applicable for payments made via both of these.

Electronic Bill Payments: Transfer funds to Sheffield Financial directly from your bank. Use your 9-digit account number (no dashes, spaces, or leading zeros) and use the address Sheffield Financial, PO Box 580229, Charlotte, NC 28258-0229.

Mail: You can send your payments through the mail via money orders or a check ( payable to Sheffield Financial ). The mailing address is Sheffield Financial, PO Box 580229, Charlotte, NC 28258-0229.

Sheffield Financial Help Information

Sheffield Financial offers several customer support options to choose from, depending on the issue you are facing.

You can call customer service at 888-438-8837 to update your account or speak to a customer service representative. The operating hours are from Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm ET.

To make payments and account inquiries 24/7, call 1-800-735-1903.

For Title and lien support, call 1-888-438-8873 and select option 2. The operating hours are from Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm ET.

For further queries, you can mail them at [email protected] .

To know more in detail, please visit https://www.sheffieldfinancial.com/customers/contact-us.html.