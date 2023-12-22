Will There Be Lego Masters Season 5? Release Date, Leaks & More

Fox has exciting news for fans of creativity and construction as the network officially announces the renewal of the beloved series ‘Lego Masters’ for its fifth season. The renewal comes ahead of the fourth season’s premiere, scheduled for September 28. Additionally, Fox confirms a third installment of ‘Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular,’ set to air in late 2024. The show, hosted by the talented Will Arnett, has become a cornerstone of Fox’s unscripted programming.

Will There Be Lego Masters Season 5?

Fox Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Programming, Allison Wallach, expressed enthusiasm for the franchise, stating, “With Will Arnett at the helm, Lego Masters has become a foundational property of Fox’s robust unscripted slate and a fast-growing franchise on our schedule.” The network’s decision to renew the show for a fifth season underscores its importance in the fall line-up, especially amid the ongoing strike affecting writers and actors.

To treat fans during the holiday season, Fox has scheduled the second ‘Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular’ for December 18 and 19. This edition promises festive building challenges, featuring celebrity participants NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle, teaming up with previous ‘Lego Masters’ contestants.

Lego Masters Production Team:

The success of ‘Lego Masters’ is attributed to its dedicated production team. Executive producers Will Arnett and Pip Wells, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America, play pivotal roles. The collaboration extends to Tuesday’s Child’s Karen Smith and Steph Harris, as well as Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner. The Lego Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May are integral contributors to the show’s production.

Conclusion:

‘Lego Masters’ continues to build on its success with a fifth season renewal and the promise of more holiday magic in the form of ‘Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.’ Will Arnett’s hosting prowess, coupled with the engaging and imaginative content, solidifies the show’s position as a cornerstone of Fox’s unscripted offerings. Fans can look forward to more brick-building excitement and creativity in the upcoming seasons.