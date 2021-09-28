Will Kevin Smith Ever Venture Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Will Kevin Smith Ever Venture Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe?
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

When it comes to his relationship with the MCU at this moment, Kevin Smith certainly didn’t mince words. “They’re like, ‘He’s a fan, and he will remain a fan, as far as we’re concerned.’ That’s for the best, man,” he told Uproxx, noting that he doesn’t exactly “have that kind of vision” to make a Marvel Studios project come to life.

Although, he is eagerly awaiting the day that he receives a phone call to appear in one such production, should that call ever come. “That would be far more valuable to me than making one of those movies.”

Will Kevin Smith Ever Venture Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Continuing, Smith explained that if the opportunity to direct a Marvel flick ever came his way, he’s not so sure he’d take the offer. He recalled when Edgar Wright signed on to direct “Ant-Man” but ultimately left the project due to unresolvable creative disconnect.

“Edgar is an independent filmmaker like myself, has his own voice, his own style, and everything like that, and it did not mesh with their plan,” Smith said, claiming that if Wright couldn’t acclimate to the MCU mold, what hope would he have?

At the end of the day, the odds of us seeing a Kevin Smith-led MCU installment are slim, and that’s fine. Both parties are strong in their own right, though incredibly different entities when compared.

Them crossing paths might not work out in the way we’d hope, so it’s surely in everyone’s best interest that they remain in their respective lanes — each doing what they do best.

Latest News

Previous articleCameron Diaz on why she’s not attracted to her husband’s twin
Next articleThe parenting mistakes you’re making and you don’t even realise it

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact