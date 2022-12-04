Why Did These Trains, Automobiles, and Planes Remove Scenes?

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” may be an unlikely choice for a 4K transfer, but the new 35th anniversary Blu-ray for Paramount’s John Hughes comedy classic is a must-own for one very good reason: it contains 75 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes.

John Hughes has obsessive tendencies and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” aficionados, this is like uncovering some hidden deposit of precious gems and a peek behind the curtain at the creative process of Hughes, one of Hollywood’s most elusive geniuses. He died in New York in 2009 from sudden cardiac arrest. Only 59 years old. And spoke with editing legend Paul Hirsch all about this new footage — and the headache that was putting this particular movie together.

Hirsch, a filmmaker himself, was responsible for editing classic films like “Star Wars,” “Footloose” And “Mission: Impossible” (also “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”With work that spans genres and styles,

Wrestling “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” To get to the ground was an enormous task. Hirsch describes the nerve-wracking production and postproduction process in his entertaining, insightful memoir. “A Long Time Ago in a Cutting Room Far, Far Away.”

This movie tells the story of a straight-forward comedy in which a square-shaped ad executive (played here by Steve Martin), and a charming door-to-door seller (John Candy) form an uncomfortable pact as they try to make it home for Christmas. But on the occasion of these scenes’ resurrection, reached out to talk about the process of working on the movie and crafting it into the holiday classic it is today.

Hirsch recalls, “One week after the close of principal photography. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” Hughes was presented with a cut in July. The shoot went wildly overschedule and overbudget, complicated by a looming Directors Guild strike (it didn’t end up happening) and locations that were never cooperating. Bill Brown, associate producer and second director of the unit, stated in an interview. Retrospective from Vanity Fair, “What I always said about John was that he would write a really tight script, and then we would shoot our way into a big sloppy draft of a movie. And then he would cut his way back to a wonderfully tight movie.” That is the job of creation “wonderfully tight movie” Paul Hirsch and his small group of editors were able to bring it to life. Any Different types of shapes

At the beginning of July, the movie ran for three-hours-and-45-minutes.

“It was on 24 reels. We watched 12 reels, had lunch, came back and watched the next 12 reels. He turns to me and he says, ‘It’s too long.’ I said, ‘Yes.’ And then he went on vacation,” Hirsch remembered.

Hirsch recalled the studio. “flipped,” Because Hughes had died and the people wanted to see it in theatres That is the same ThanksgivingThey would need to have a signed picture before September ends. Hughes brought a VHS tape with him of the long version (this is, Hirsch imagines where the footage was for the new home-video release).

“He had obviously given it some thought because when he came back, we sat down and he started saying, ‘Okay, let’s go through the reels. Lose this, lose this, lose this,’ and I just pull it out of the film,” Hirsch said. By the time they were done, they had gotten the movie’s running time down to two-and-a-half hours. “We just cut out 1/3 of the film,” Hirsch said, still in amazement. “They’d shot for 85 days. I said ‘John, you know we just cut out at 20 days of shooting.’ And he just shrugged.”

The best part of newly-resurfaced footage includes a scene in which Candy and Martin wait at the airport. After asking Martin if he wants anything to eat (a gag that only works because it’s far too long), we see Candy shoving a hot dog in his mouth while smoking a cigarette. As he is shoving the dog into his mouth he’s exhaling the smoke from his nostrils, all over the rest of the chili dog. This is both hilarious and insane.

BIG NEWS! The 4K version of PLANES TRINS and AUTOMOBILES has the famous 75 minute deleted scenes, which have been rumored for years. John Candy finally eats a hot dog and smokes it. pic.twitter.com/cW3mv33pJZ — Justin Decloux (@DeclouxJ) November 22nd, 2022

“I love that shot,” Hirsch said. “I thought I’d die when I saw that. And they took it out because the women in the audience found that too gross.” Hirsch stated that executives from the studio told him that scores had improved after the clip was removed. Hirsch still misses it. “I thought it was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen,” Hirsch said.

He admits, however that William Shakespeare’s words are true. “Brevity is the soul of wit.” “It’s like a meal. No matter how good the food is, at certain point, you get fed up,” Hirsch said. Hirsch also mentioned the Marx Brothers films, which are now considered the pinnacle of comedy and with each clocking in at “75/80 minutes.”

Hirsch can’t pinpoint Why? there was so much footage since he wasn’t with the production on location, but he struggled as was meant to be a simple sequence of Candy and Martin’s characters at a cheap motel ballooned to a 25-minute extravaganza. “It’s either that they were improvising or John was staying up late at night writing pages and handing them out in the morning. I don’t really know,” Hirsch said. “He could write as fast as he could type. He wrote the first 60 pages of ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ in one night.”

The fact Hughes split with Hirsch during the filming process added to the confusion. “I got along great with John until I didn’t,” Hirsch said. He’d seen the pattern play out in others around him – Hughes would level over-the-top compliments at them, tell them he never wanted to work with anybody else and then, out of nowhere, drop them. Many actors including Molly Ringwald and James Spader have shared similar stories.

“I didn’t feel good about it for a long time,” Hirsch said. With the director not speaking, Hirsch was forced to finish the project. Requests would be made through Bill Brown (producer). Hirsch would then relay information to Hughes via Brown. Hirsch called it the “experience”. “bruising” He shared with him something Paul Schrader had told him about in 1974. (Hirsch also edited Schrader’s-penned). “Obsession”): “You don’t come to Hollywood to make friends.”

Where? “Plains, Trains and Automobiles” Finally, it opened November 25, 1987. They were hoping that at the very least it would be a weekend hit box office. “We lost to ‘Three Men and a Baby,’” Hirsch recalled. “We were very disappointed.” But Hirsch had a bigger ambition. It was a dream that became a reality. “I think we all hoped that it would become a perennial that would get played every year on Thanksgiving. And what we hoped for turned out to have happened. It has become a beloved perennial, Thanksgiving favorite.”

Incredibly, Hirsch stayed in Hughes’ orbit. He was attached to two Hughes scripts that never saw the light of day – “The Nanny,” that was set to star Marianne Sägebrecht from “Baghdad Café” Hirsch stated that Hirsch meant it was “about” “spoiled kids whose parents are very wealthy, and they go away on vacation and leave the kids in the charge of this German nanny who is like a prison camp officer”() “Larry’s Late for Living,” This sounds a lot like the UberBill Camp would have been starring in the script of a man struggling to get to work.

Hirsch also was set to direct “Dutch,” This was eventually made, and shared a Thanksgiving setting with “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”), but he was replaced by Peter Faiman, an Australian filmmaker and a confederate of Rupert Murdoch (Murdoch’s Fox was putting out “Dutch”). Hughes called Hirsch to ask for his help after the shooting. “John called me and said, ‘Listen, I’d feel much better if you would cut ‘Dutch.’ I don’t really trust this guy.’” Hirsch worked for Fox at the time. “fix-it guy” (“turning awful movies into bad movies”() and to get the best experience “Dutch,” Partly, this served as a wakeup call. Hirsch’s directorial aspirations were no longer a priority. “I decided I’d rather be working steadily than hanging around waiting for somebody to give me a chance,” Hirsch said. He then re-teamed with Brian De Palma on 1992’s “Raising Cain” And a few more years later, there was a movie called “Mission: Impossible.”

These deleted scenes are as mind-blowing and amazing as the original. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” Hirsch points out that there is a lot more Hughes-related material yet to be discovered. Bill Brown told Hirsch a story of going into Hughes’ office outside Chicago, either after his memorial or the memorial of his surviving wife Nancy Hughes, who died in 2019. “The office was filled with stacks of scripts up to your waist with a narrow path between the piles. There were so many scripts stacked along the floor,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch says that one deleted scene will not see the light, but Hirsch believes it. (It’s definitely not on the new disc.) “I’m not going to give you the context,” Hirsch said. The scene is set in a restaurant. “And there’s a shot of everyone in the diner pantomiming pulling on a rubber glove,” Hirsch said. When I asked for more – Anything, really – Hirsch refused. “I’m pretty sure it’s not going back in,” Hirsch said, coyly.

Although these scenes were thought to have been lost in the sands time, their return shows us that anything is possible.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” You can currently purchase this product on 4K, with the new deleted scenes and their separate bonus disc.