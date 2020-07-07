Who will win the 2020 Men’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup?

Ever since the ICC T20 World Cup was launched in 2007, cricket has taken several strides forward and has become a much quicker game. The popularization of Twenty20 cricket has seen the creation of several T20 leagues across the world, including the likes of the Indian Premier League, the Big Bash, and the Caribbean Premier League.

The 2020 Men’s ICC T20 World Cup is the 7th edition of the tournament and could prove to be the most exciting yet. Will West Indies win its 3rd title? Will India lift the coveted trophy again, after a long wait of 13 years? Can England back up their 2019 World Cup success with yet another international crown? In this article, we will identify the teams that are most likely to win the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Men’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020 Favorites

To judge the competence of competing teams, you must analyze their players, the way a team goes about matches, their strengths and weaknesses, form, and past tournament results. A good cricket team always has a solid strategy, and the best strive to devise a range of winning tactics to use against particular opponents.

We can compare this to having the best hand in a game of poker. While having a full house is great, a royal flush prevails in poker hierarchy – be it a game of cricket or poker, you must play your cards right and read your opponent’s moves to dominate the game.

Here are the favorites to win the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup 2020

England

With each coming year, international teams are becoming better equipped to the shortest format of the game. Team England is no stranger to this and arguably has the strongest international T20 squad in the world. Packed with power-hitters from the top of the order to the bottom, Team England has formidable assets in the bowling department as well.

From players like Eoin Morgan, who is the team’s captain and star batsman, to Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer, Team England is the team that’ll be difficult to overcome in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

India

Team India seems to be getting better with each passing year! Virat Kohli is an outstanding captain, and player, and has a magnificent track record in T20 World Cup history. Kohli has scored 777 runs in 16 innings, at a jaw-dropping average of 86.33!

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya, must score heavily throughout the tournament, to ease the pressure on Team India’s bowling department – not that India’s bowling is any less proficient. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal are among the best in the business.

The Indian team has the talent, and experience to put on a show, and win their 2nd T20 World Cup title.

Australia

Not one to be underestimated, Team Australia has immense balance in their squad. From power-hitters like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh, to sturdy batsmen like Steven Smith, and Aaron Finch – Australia has a solid batting unit that strikes hard when necessary.

The team’s bowling department is probably the most impressive of all the teams competing in the competition, with proven campaigners in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, and Adam Zampa.

West Indies

With players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell, West Indies have players that can clear the rope with ease, and pick up several wickets. It is to be seen how Team West Indies fares, given the fact that they don’t have the greatest of depth in their squad, and are a tad bit light in the bowling department.

Final Verdict

England and India have the best chance of winning the tournament, given their squad depth, experience, agility, and overall talent. That being said, England has a slight upper-hand, as they have more power hitters at their disposal, and a sense of great confidence, having won the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Let’s wait and see who’s going to prevail.