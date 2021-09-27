While Trying To Save Woman Who Jumped Into Stormy Sea Horror Moment Hero Fitness Coach Drowns In Front Of Horrified Wife

A DISTRESSING video shows how a Russian fitness coach bravely tried to save the life of a Finnish woman in a Spanish resort.

But tragically, both died in the raging waters at La Zorra cove in Torrevieja, Spain.

Daniil Gagarin desperately try to rescue Emma Mönkkönen

Sadly, Daniil Gagarin drowned while carrying out the rescue

Emma Mönkkönen drowned as well

The appalling scene was filmed by the wife of the Russian hero Daniil Gagarin, 30, who desperately sought to rescue Emma Mönkkönen, 24, after getting into trouble in the stormy waves.

Watched by Daniil, who was beside her, Emma — also a fitness coach — had jumped off the cliff in a daredevil leap.

She swam to a rock and tried to climb out but was washed out into the cove.

Both Daniil and his wife Darya, 24, are heard shouting to her to guide her to safety.

As she is tossed around, Daniil is seen jumping into the stormy sea.

Astonishingly he manages to pull them both onto the top of a rock.

But agonizingly, they cannot hold on and are washed into the raging Mediterranean.

In the tragic footage, Darya, a fitness coach, is heard crying hysterically as the pair are swept into the sea.

She raised the alarm with the emergency services on September 23.

A major search and rescue were launched, and the Finnish woman’s body was found almost two miles from the cove.

The Russian man’s body was found the next day.

Both had worked at a fitness centre at a gym in the Spanish resort.

Russian expert in Spain, Alyona Maas, hit out at “daredevil jumps from the rocks into the abyss” as “completely reckless.”

“I want to say to adrenaline lovers — please find yourself safer activities.”

