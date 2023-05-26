Where to Watch Tale of the Nine Tailed Online? A Supernatural Korean Drama

“Tale of the Nine Tailed” (Korean: 구미호뎐) is a popular South Korean television drama that aired in 2020. With its intriguing storyline, captivating characters, and supernatural elements, the series has gained a significant following. If you’re wondering where you can watch “Tale of the Nine Tailed,” this article will provide you with the platforms where you can stream this gripping K-drama.

Tale of the Nine Tailed Storyline

“Tale of the Nine Tailed” is a captivating fantasy drama that revolves around the mythical world of gumiho, supernatural beings with the ability to shape-shift into human form and possess extraordinary powers. The story follows Lee Yeon, a thousand-year-old gumiho and the former guardian mountain spirit of Baekdu-daegan, who now resides in the city.

Lee Yeon, portrayed by Lee Dong-wook, works alongside Taluipa, an agent in the Afterlife Immigration Office and the protector of the Samdo river, to eliminate supernatural creatures that pose a threat to the mortal world. Assisted by his loyal subject and fellow gumiho, Goo Shin-joo, who is also a veterinarian, Lee Yeon strives to maintain balance and protect humanity.

Nam Ji-ah, played by Jo Bo-ah, is a smart and fearless producer at TVC Station who becomes entangled in Lee Yeon’s world. After witnessing him on camera during a mission, she suspects him of being supernatural and sets out to uncover the truth. Ji-ah’s life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers that she is the reincarnation of Ah-eum, Lee Yeon’s first love. As a child, she was saved by Lee Yeon from a dangerous situation, but her memories of the incident remain intact despite Lee Yeon’s attempt to make her forget.

As the series progresses, Lee Yeon grapples with his growing feelings for Ji-ah and investigates the reason behind her resemblance to Ah-eum. Their complex relationship is further complicated by the presence of Lee Rang, Lee Yeon’s half-brother, who harbors a deep grudge against him. Lee Rang, portrayed by Kim Bum, feels abandoned by Lee Yeon when he chose Ah-eum over him and left his post as the guardian mountain spirit.

The narrative unfolds with the emergence of Imoogi, an evil earth dragon who seeks to possess both Lee Yeon’s body and Ji-ah’s heart. Imoogi, portrayed by Lee Tae-ri, is a formidable nemesis capable of reading minds. His relentless pursuit of power and revenge adds another layer of suspense and danger to the story.

Amidst the intricate web of relationships and the presence of various supernatural beings, the tale explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Lee Yeon and Ji-ah must navigate the challenges and obstacles that stand in the way of their reunion while striving to protect their love and defeat the malevolent forces that threaten their lives.

Throughout the series, viewers are treated to a rich mythology filled with enchanting creatures, ancient prophecies, and the timeless struggle between good and evil. The story masterfully blends fantasy, romance, and action, keeping audiences captivated with its twists and turns.

With its compelling storyline, well-developed characters, and stunning visuals, “Tale of the Nine Tailed” takes viewers on an unforgettable journey into a world where myth and reality intertwine.

Where to Watch Tale of Nine Tailed Online?

Netflix:

Netflix is a leading streaming platform that offers a wide range of international content, including Korean dramas. “Tale of the Nine Tailed” is available for streaming on Netflix. Subscribers can access all 16 episodes of the series and enjoy the show’s immersive storytelling and fantastic performances.

Amazon Prime Video:

Another popular streaming service where you can watch “Tale of the Nine Tailed” is Amazon Prime Video. This platform provides a diverse selection of TV shows and movies from around the world. By subscribing to Amazon Prime, viewers can access the entire series and delve into the mythical world of gumiho and supernatural beings.

Other Streaming Platforms:

Apart from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, “Tale of the Nine Tailed” may also be available on other streaming platforms that license Korean dramas. It’s recommended to check popular streaming platforms in your region, such as Viki, Viu, or Kocowa, as they frequently offer a wide range of Korean content, including this series.

Conclusion:

If you’re a fan of supernatural K-dramas and want to experience the captivating world of “Tale of the Nine Tailed,” you can stream the series on popular platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. These platforms provide convenient access to the entire series, allowing you to immerse yourself in the thrilling storyline, brilliant performances, and enchanting characters. Additionally, it’s worth checking other streaming platforms that specialize in Korean content to see if “Tale of the Nine Tailed” is available there. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and enjoy this exciting Korean drama!