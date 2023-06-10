Get ready for some uncensored and side-splitting laughter as Amy Schumer, the renowned comedian, returns with her latest comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.” Following the success of her previous Netflix specials, “The Leather Special” and “Growing,” Schumer is set to entertain audiences once again with her unique brand of comedy. In this article, we’ll explore where you can watch “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” and what to expect from this highly anticipated hour-long special.

Amy Schumer Emergency Contact Release Date & Where To Watch Amy Schumer Emergency Contact Online?

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” is scheduled to be released exclusively on Netflix. Fans can mark their calendars for Tuesday, June 13, 2023, when the special is expected to be available for streaming. Although the exact release time is yet to be confirmed, it is tentatively set for 3:01 am ET, allowing eager viewers to enjoy the show at their convenience.

Amy Schumer Emergency Contact Spoilers

Written, performed, and directed by Amy Schumer herself, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” was filmed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The special promises to deliver Schumer’s trademark style of comedy, where she fearlessly tackles various aspects of life in her uncensored and hilarious manner. Known for her sharp wit and fearless approach to taboo topics, Schumer’s comedic prowess is sure to leave audiences in stitches.

Executive Producer and Collaborators:

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” is executive produced by Marcus Rabby, who has previously worked with Schumer on her other specials. Rabby has an impressive track record in the comedy industry, having collaborated with notable comedians such as Adam Sandler, Whitney Cummings, Anthony Jeselnik, and Judd Apatow, among others. With his expertise and Schumer’s comedic brilliance, viewers can expect a top-notch production that will keep them entertained from start to finish.

Possible Inspiration for the Title:

The title of the special, “Emergency Contact,” may be a nod to a joke Schumer made during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue in 2022. In that monologue, she humorously contemplated the awkwardness of being physically intimate with a spouse who is also listed as an emergency contact. This playful reference suggests that Schumer’s special will include witty and relatable anecdotes about relationships, adding an extra layer of hilarity to the overall experience.

Conclusion:

For fans eagerly awaiting Amy Schumer’s return to the comedy stage, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” promises to be a must-watch event. With her uncensored and uproarious style, Schumer is set to deliver another memorable performance that will have audiences laughing out loud. The special will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, making it easily accessible for viewers around the world. So, mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and get ready to enjoy an hour of comedic brilliance with “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.” Prepare for a wild ride of laughter and relatable humor that only Schumer can deliver.