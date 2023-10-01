If you’re a fan of the action-packed and stylish John Wick film series, then “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” is a must-watch. This spin-off series delves into the mysterious world of assassins and the iconic safe house, The Continental. But where can you catch all the thrilling episodes of this show in 2023? Let’s explore the streaming options.

Where To Watch All The Continental From the World of John Wick Episodes?

As of 2023, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick – Season 1” is available for streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium offers a range of exciting content, and this series is one of its highlights. To dive into the gritty underworld of assassins and uncover the origins of The Continental, all you need is a Peacock Premium subscription.

Exploring the Origins of The Continental

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick – Season 1” takes you back to the 1970s, revealing the genesis of The Continental. In an era when New York City was transforming into a grimy underworld, a young man named Winston conceived the idea of The Continental. As the city’s streets fill with garbage and the Mafia’s influence grows, the show explores how Winston and his associates acquired the iconic safe house under mysterious circumstances.

The series promises to unravel the secrets behind the establishment of a network of lethal international assassins and the intricate relationship between The Continental and The High Table, a powerful criminal council of members. This is a high-stakes tale of criminal activity, and at its heart is Winston, the enigmatic hotel manager guarding all these dangerous secrets.

To experience the origins of The Continental and immerse yourself in the world of assassins, make sure you have a Peacock Premium subscription. With gripping storytelling and the allure of the John Wick universe, “The Continental” is set to be a thrilling addition to your watchlist.