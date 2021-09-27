When Is ‘the Witcher’ Season 3 Release Date? Fans Are Eager Already

The first season of The Witcher aired on Netflix on Dec. 20, 2019. The show was renewed for a second season before the first was even released, but the process of filming the second season took longer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which halted production in March 2020 until May. The show officially resumed filming in August but halted again in November after multiple crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
Production resumed once more in November 2020 and continued through December despite Henry Cavill sustaining an on-set injury to his leg. Season 2 of The Witcher officially wrapped filming in April 2021 and will be released to Netflix on Dec. 17, 2021.
What does this timeline mean for Season 3 of The Witcher? Likely, fans won’t see a third season before late 2022. The coronavirus pandemic is still going, and while fans hope that Henry Cavill will avoid all on-set injuries during filming, there are always unforeseen delays. Netflix has been proactive at getting shows back to filming, but there has been no word on when filming for Season 3 will take place.