When Is ‘the Witcher’ Season 3 Release Date? Fans Are Eager Already

The first season of The Witcher aired on Netflix on Dec. 20, 2019. The show was renewed for a second season before the first was even released, but the process of filming the second season took longer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which halted production in March 2020 until May. The show officially resumed filming in August but halted again in November after multiple crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Production resumed once more in November 2020 and continued through December despite Henry Cavill sustaining an on-set injury to his leg. Season 2 of The Witcher officially wrapped filming in April 2021 and will be released to Netflix on Dec. 17, 2021.