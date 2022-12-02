What Flip or Flop ended after 10 seasons with a disappointing finale for Tarek El moussa and Christina Hall

Warning! Warning! Flip Or Flip: The Final Flip. You must read at your own risk.

Flip Or Flip: The Final Flip After ten seasons of series, this was served as the series’ finale. Flip or Flop And was called the “final house flipping” by the exes Tarek El Moussa And Christina Hall Together. As a finale, fans might’ve expected a Celebration of the Series and how they enjoyed their shared time. The end result was disappointing and may have been a sign of it. Best that it ended when it did .

The duo’s final project was a duplex, which the couple attempted to flip for what would be their biggest profit yet. Let’s dive in, and break down why this series finale wasn’t too reminiscent of the previous seasons.

This Episode Feels Just Like A Regular Episode

One might’ve expected there’d be a bit of fanfare or reminiscing since it’s the final episode of Flip or Flop. While The Final Flip threw in a few throwback clips, there wasn’t much that distinguished this from any other episode of Flip or Flop. It’s possible neither Tarek El Moussa nor Christina Hall wanted to focus much on the past given Their relationship problems And Tensions from the past on the set , but even so, an hour didn’t feel like enough time to say goodbye.

Notable Past Collaborators Were Missing

Sometimes, a series’s finale is good for bringing back all of its cast members. Flip or Flop A couple familiar faces were missing, viewers noted. The Final Flip. Some people were disappointed that Christina Hall and Tarek El Mossa went with an unknown contractor instead of past contractors. Izzy Battres Or Jeff Lawrence. It would’ve been nice to see either appear for the final episode, and or at least an update for fans curious as to what they were up to.

Christina was unable to attend the filming of The Final Walkthrough

The most disturbing part about Flip Or Flip: The Final Flip was that Christina Hall wasn’t even present at the final walkthrough of the home. Tarek El Mussa FaceTimed Christina Hall, so viewers got to see him walking through the home with his camera pointed at his face as they discussed the final results.

And for all the talk of this project being the biggest flip they would’ve pulled off, the special ended without any confirmation they successfully flipped the house to a buyer. Don’t get me wrong, I know this isn’t entirely uncommon for Flip or flip or other home renovation shows to do, but given this was the final episode and the hype behind it, I would’ve liked to know.

I was left with the impression that Tarek Al Moussa, Christina Hall, and Tarek El Moussia were my best friends. Moved on to new projects They continued their cordial relationship. Co-parenting with their children . Although it’s unlikely that they’ll ever be seen in public again, it’s better for them not to keep the show running.