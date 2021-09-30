Wentworth Miller Once Spoke Out about His Experiences as a Biracial Person

Wentworth Miller is a globally recognized superstar thanks to his remarkable performance in “Prison Break.” However, he once revealed his experiences as a biracial person in a revealing interview.

American actor Wentworth Miller is widely known for his role as Michael Scofield in “Prison Break.” He was undoubtedly the star of the series and was once nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Series Drama.

Besides being an actor, Wentworth is also a screenwriter and made his writing debut in the 2013 thriller “Stroker.” He also starred in the CW series “The Flash,” where he played Leonard Snart/Captain Cold.

The actor was born in Oxfordshire, England. Wentworth Miller II is his father, and Joy Marie-Palm-Miller is his mother.

Wentworth disclosed that his parents were people of color in 2003. His father, he said, is African-American and Jamaican. Wentworth also stated that his mother is Russian and Dutch.

Leigh and Gillian are his two younger sisters. Wentworth was born in Oxford, England. His father was an Oxford student. Wentworth’s family moved to Brooklyn, New York, in his first year. Wentworth was a graduate of Millwood High School in Brooklyn.

Wentworth attended Millwood High School in Brooklyn. He graduated from Princeton University in 1995 with an A.B. in English. He performed with Princeton Tigertones, an acapella group.

Wentworth Miller graduated from the university and moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

After graduating from the university, Wentworth relocated to Los Angeles in pursuit of an acting career. He faced many setbacks and challenges but never walked away from pursuing his career.

He made his first television appearance when he starred as a student-turned-sea monster Gage Petronzi on a 1998 episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” titled “Go Fish.”

In 2002, he bagged his first starring role when he played the sensitive and introverted David Scott in the miniseries “Dinotopia.” In 2003, he co-starred in the film “The Human Stain,” where he played the younger version of Coleman Silk.

In 2005, Wentworth was cast to portray Michael Schofield in “Prison Break.” He enjoyed global fame and fanfare due to his starring role in the series.

In 2009, “Prison Break” ended after four seasons with fans thinking Wentworth’s character had died. The fifth season, which lasted nine episodes, was released in April 2017. Wentworth reprised his role.

Interview Magazine printed a 2005 interview that Wentworth gave before the fifth season of the series.

Before the release of the series’ fifth season, Interview Magazine reprinted its 2005 chat with Wentworth. Wentworth spoke to Rebecca Walker during the interview and shared details about himself and his personality.

Wentworth spoke out about his identity as a person of biracial origin. Walker asked Wentworth how he came to understand the truth about his identity. Walker further asked him if it threw him into any anxiety, and he replied that if it did, it came from other people trying to define him and his journey. The actor replied:

“I think is what college is all about: self-examination and dealing with those questions of ‘Who am I?'”

Walker further asked him if it threw him into any anxiety, and he replied that if it did, it came from other people trying to define him and his journey.

Wentworth explained he always refers to a quote from Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” which is about definitions and definers, that “Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.”

Wentworth said the beautiful thing about growing up in Brooklyn is the city's rich cultural and racial diversity. Nobody really cared about his race.

However, there were times when he would run up against someone interested in figuring out his race. He explained that this would surprise him and, in some cases, be a rude awakening.

Wentworth explained that mixed-race people have the same story. They are wrongly perceived and must decide whether they want to change it or be incorrectly perceived.

He revealed during his speech that he had tried to end his own life many times as a teenager.

Wentworth understands that identity and race are much more fluid than defining one particular thing. Wentworth concluded that acting challenges him to address those particular issues.

Besides “Prison Break,” Wentworth also guest-starred in the Season 11 of “Law & Order: SVU,” where he portrayed Nate Kendall. He also featured in “Resident Evil: After Life.”

In August 2013, the actor came out as gay after previously denying he was in 2007. He spoke at a 2013 Human Rights Campaign Dinner held in Seattle.

During his speech, he revealed that he tried taking his own life several times before he eventually came out as a homosexual when he was a teenager.

“When someone asked me if that was a cry for help, I said no, because I told no one. You only cry for help if you believe there’s help to cry for.”

Wentworth also discussed struggling in his line of work as an actor who hadn’t owned his sexuality in public. He revealed how his involvement in the Mankind Project helped him learn about being a community member.

In a 2014 interview, he opened up about his decision to be gay, saying he feels more fully expressed. He announced last year that he no longer wanted to play roles on television or film that depicted him as straight.

Hence, Wentworth revealed he would not star in the next season of “Prison Break” if it were ever going to be produced. Wentworth apologized to those who were hurt by the decision.

On July 27, 2021, Wentworth revealed via a lengthy Instagram post that he was diagnosed with autism in 2020. He called his diagnosis “a gift” and thanked everyone who helped him on his journey.

Star actor, who said he is not going to change his diagnosis, added that he considers his autistic diagnosis central to his identity and all he has done and articulated.