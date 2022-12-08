We made disgusting discovery in our Airbnb apartment – all we got was a £13 refund

A COUPLE were left furious after they made a disgusting discovery in their Airbnb – and all they got was a measly £13 refund.

Chloe & Matt’s Melbourne-based mini vacation started badly when they arrived at their flat to find it filthy.

4 Matt and Chloe initially ignored their Airbnb’s cleanliness so they could have a romantic getaway. Credit: News.com.au

4 However, the couple found a crack pipe inside their bathroom. Credit: News.com.au

In order to enjoy their romance getaway, the couple, originally from Queensland in Australia, decided not to pay attention.

The couple checked in December 30, and began to adapt to the new apartment. They could even overlook the messy floors.

The Aussies were shocked when Matt emerged from the shower to find a strange object on top of a heap of dust.

He was shocked to discover that the debris actually looked like a crack pipe.

The shocked guest revealed the truth to him news.com.au“I noticed something that looked almost like a straw at the top of my shower cabinet. I was intrigued so decided to investigate.

“I picked up a crack pipe. There was definitely residue left inside it.”

According to the couple, they feel extremely grateful. “unclean” After making this grim discovery, I suspected that the apartment hadn’t been cleaned.

“At least you know a hotel has been cleaned by room service,” Matt continued.

“Whereas with this, it was like someone else had just left. It definitely didn’t seem like it had been cleaned.”

After trying to voice their concern about Airbnb’s property, the duo received another punch.

According to the rental company, they were unable to help customers with their complaints about cleanliness because their stay had lasted more than 72 hour.

Matt claims that their answer was just “doesn’t seem right” They refused to offer them an apology.

“The holiday was great, just the Airbnb kind of dampened things.”

Despite the loved-up couple paying a total of £825 for their accommodation, Airbnb said they could only refund them 10 per cent of their first night – which worked out at a pathetic £13.

Chloe & Matt decided then to reach out directly to their hosts about drug paraphernalia found in their bathroom.

They also discovered a broken dryer and an air conditioner in their property.

However, the hosts did not hesitate to respond: “Thank you for letting us know. We will go and dispose of it.”

The lack of responses from Airbnb and the homeowner of the property was a source of anger for the Aussies. They suggested that they investigate. “do better”.

Matt fumed: “It’s turned me off from ever using Airbnb again, because of the customer service and the approach they took with the apartment.”

Airbnb spokesperson said, “We have zero tolerance of this kind of behavior and have taken appropriate measures on the Host.

“We are deeply sorry that this caused distress to our guest. We have offered a full refund and apologised.

While issues with Airbnb are not common, we have a global community support team that is always available and will take appropriate action to address any issues.

“The safety of our community is one of our top priorities and we continue to enforce strict policies and community standards on Airbnb.”

According to reports, the rental agency issued a full reimbursement to Chloe (and Matt) in response to their outrage.

The Melbourne host also gave them a coupon for a future visit and encouraged them to take action against him.

An earlier story told of a 12-person family left homeless on the side road after they found out that the Airbnb they had booked was actually a construction site.

They were on the way to a wedding, with their three children. But they claim that Airbnb robbed them.

TikToker Renee posted videos showing the house in mid-renovation, which went quickly viral.

4 Both were furious that the hosts didn’t seem to be alarmed. Credit: News.com.au