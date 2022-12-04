Watch Live to See Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers

For more information, please click here Variety‘s Hitmakers honors, the annual celebration that puts the spotlight on artists, labels, executives, producers, publishers, sound mixers, engineers, managers and marketing mavens behind the year’Here are 25 of the most popular songs. On the red carpet, Dua lipa, Jack Harlow, and H.E.R. will be present.

The event’s red carpet will be hosted by Variety‘s Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson, begins at 11 a.m. PT and can be watched through Variety‘s Twitter account. The Hitmakers awards ceremony, presented by partners TikTok, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Luminate, will follow at 12:30 p.m. PT, which can be streamed live through Variety.com.

It is a tiered brunch with the awards ceremony Variety‘s Hitmakers issue which began in 2017. This year’Elton John, Lipa and Lipa will receive the Hitmakers of the year award, which recognizes their continued chart success. “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” collaboration. Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Record of the Year are among those who will be honored in their honor. “About Damn Time,” Omar Apollo was awarded the Future Icon Award by TikTok, Latto and Luminate for Breakthrough Artist.

The ceremony will recognize executives, managers, and labels, with Atlantic Records presenting the Label of the year. Jesse Collins of Jesse Collins Entertainment will be named Executive of the Year, while Kara DioGuardi of Arthouse Publishing/Records and Briidge will receive the A&R Award. Ebonie Ward will receive the Manager of The Year award along with other honorees.