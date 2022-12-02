Watch George Lopez Joke About Being An ‘Adulterer’ For A Birthday Party In Fun New Lopez Vs. Lopez Clip

George Lopez is back on television Alongside his daughter in real life for NBC’s Lopez vs. LopezThe comedy sitcom already brings a lot of fun to Friday nights. The next new episode will air on December 2 and show the Lopez family celebrating Chance’s birthday, and based on a sneak peek of what’s to come, the plans may not go off without a hitch. George searches for his own meaning in this exclusive clip. “adulterer” A very shocked Mayan. Look!

This clip is from “Lopez vs. Birthdays” episode doesn’t reveal exactly what Mayan had planned for Chance’s birthday, but she clearly wasn’t expecting that her dad had already gone all-out before she was even out of her pajamas for the day! Based on everything that George has arranged (including a bouncy house, if Oscar manages to find the motor), Chance is a lucky 7-year-old… unless it turns out that George went above and beyond on the wrong kind of party.

George, in any case, has done a great job. “adulterer” a new meaning, and suggested a new hangover remedy for anybody who wouldn’t have an issue with keeping hot dogs under the bed! However, it is important to note that Lopez vs. Lopez hasn’t shied away from jokes about infidelity throughout the first season, and the laughter in the clip is proof that the show has already found the right kind of humor to hit with audiences.

Debby Wolfe, the creator of this website has actually already The laughter was extinguished The episodes are available in the following: Lopez vs. LopezThis confirms that viewers are hearing the background noises “real live laughter” It is best to perform for a live audience, and certainly not with canned laughter. It’s not surprising that experienced actors are able to play sitcom characters. stand-up comedy legend George Lopez Is it possible to bring your act alive before a studio audience? Mayan Lopez and his cast deserve kudos for their ability to keep up and deliver plenty of laughs.

Lopez vs. Lopez has also found ways to incorporate serious issues in with the comedy, such as when Mayan had to admit to her father than she didn’t speak Spanish. George didn’t take it well at first, but they came to terms with each other after opening up, and the finished product was an episode that Debby Wolfe stated that she was “really proud of” For addressing the feeling of “shame” When it comes to Spanish speaking vs. Spanish not being spoken in the community.

The viewers must tune in “Lopez vs. Birthdays” to see exactly what happens, the episode description previews that Rosie’s sisters will have some shade to throw at their former brother-in-law. And that’s without being present in the backyard to witness George joking about being an adulterer! It looks like Chance is going to have an unforgettable birthday celebration.