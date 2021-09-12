Vitor Belfort floors Evander Holyfield as he experiences a brutal defeat!!

Evander Holyfield was knocked out and stopped in the first round against Vitor Belfort’s comeback fight on Saturday night.

Holyfield was able to climb through the ropes on behalf of Oscar De La Hoya, who had been suffering from Covid for a decade.

However, questions will be raised about the circumstances in which the ex-undisputed champion of cruiserweight was allowed to put on the gloves again professionally at the age of 58.

He was on the ground twice in the first round of his fight with Belfort. The 44-year-old then put pressure on him, and he was saved from further punishment.

It’s not surprising that Holyfield looks a shadow of himself 13 years after his last world-title contest.

Belfort, a former MMA champ, beat the boxing legend comprehensively. He was only a 15-year-old professional boxer.

He protested against the decision of the referee to end the fight after his defeat.

“I think it was a bad call,” Holyfield said.

“I don’t think the referee should have stopped the fight that quick.”

Belfort, meanwhile, is desperate to lock horns with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul next and wasted no time in calling him out after the victory.

“Hey, Jake Paul, stop running from me, man. I’m going to teach you a lesson,” He said.

“You can be my kid, you’re going to meet daddy over here at Triller. Stop running.”

David Haye, a former undisputed champion in cruiserweight, won unanimously over Joe Fournier.

Haye continued the celebration by announcing his intention to box again, putting the gauntlet down to Tyson Fury, WBC heavyweight champion.

Anderson Silva was also victorious in a showdown with Tito Ortiz, a UFC legend.