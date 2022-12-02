US’s ‘invisible’ £639m B-21 nuclear stealth bomber that can ‘strike anywhere in the world’ unveiled today amid WW3 fears

AMERICA’S latest nuclear stealth bomber which its makers say can hit anywhere in the world is to be unveiled.

The B-21 Raider – which will cost £639 million per plane – is to be revealed later today amid heightened fears of nuclear war with Russia.

This plane will become the US Airborne Nuclear Weapons Fleet’s core in the future. It is built to withstand even heavy defenses and can survive any hit.

Unmanned mission capability is one of its key features, and pilots can fly it remotely from America.

This is the new batwing aircraft, the successor of the B-2.

The US Air Force will receive approximately 100 aircraft. It is considered the best warplane to date.

“With the capability to hold targets at risk anywhere in the world, this weapon system is critical to our national security,” Doug Young, vice-president of Northrop Grumman’s strike division.

Each plane will cost around £639 million, which is around half the cost of the B-2, and it’s also designed to replace the B-1 bomber.

B-2 was built to carry out long-range strike operations in high-security areas. The mission can be survived by the B-2 evading enemy radar.

The B-21 is not known much, but there were rumors that an unknown shape observed at Area 51 might be it.

Satellite images show an unidentified object at the runway’s end near a white hanger.

Based on the available information, much of it is derived from its predecessor.

With America’s potential adversaries developing and deploying new sophisticated air-defence systems, much of the focus during development has been on survivability.

The B-21 must be able to penetrate even the strongest defenses. China boasted that it can spot the most stealthy aircraft.

The aircraft can also conduct bombing missions and will be capable of gathering intelligence that will allow it to direct attacks against multiple targets.

Open-source software allows the aircraft’s flexibility and future-proofing while also extending its life expectancy.

Since years, the Chinese have long been interested in stealth technology.

Pictures have surfaced showing the Xian H-20 stealth-deep-penetration bomber. It bears a remarkable resemblance with its American counterparts.

In 2015, the US defense giant won the contract to build a long-range bomber.

In honour of Doolittle Raiders, it has been named Raider.

8 B-25 Mitchell aircraft were used by 80 pilots to fly the first air raid on Tokyo since the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbour.

James led the raid and planned it. “Jimmy” Doolittle on the US air force.

